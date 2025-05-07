Bareskrim is investigating a false certificate presumed Jokowi, dozens of witnesses have been examined





The 7th President Joko Widodo reported false graduates from the metro police. (Beritational / Elvis Sendouw)

BERITANALENSAL.COM – The criminal investigation police began investigating the complaint published by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (TPUA) linked to the accusation of the fake diploma of the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Director of the General Police Police for Criminal Investigations, general of Brigadier Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro, said that from the complaint, his party had carried out an investigation by examining dozens of witnesses. “The interview of 26 witnesses was carried out,” said Djuhandani in his declaration to journalists on Wednesday (5/5/2025). The dozens of witnesses who had been examined came from various parties, including: 4 complainants, 3 employees of the Gadjah Mada University (UGM), 8 alumni from the Faculty of Forestry UGM and 1 person from the Library and Archives of the Special Yogyakarta Region (DIY). In addition, a person of the first impression, 3 employees of Sma Negeri 6 Surakarta and 4 former students of the Surakarta 6 secondary schools were also questioned. “(Then) The General Directorate of Paud Dikdasmen of the Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Indonesia, the Directorate General of Higher Education as much as a single person, the central KPU of a person and the DKI Jakarta Kpu, a person,” he said. In addition to the examination of witnesses, laboratory tests on a certain number of documents were also carried out, from the initial documents entering as a student from the Forest Faculty of the UGM to documents for the delivery of thesis diplomas, as well as other relevant documents. “Laboratory tests were carried out on the first documents entering as a student from the Faculty of Forestry UGM until passing the thesis exam, comparing documents belonging to a classmate who entered in 1980 and obtained his diploma in 1985,” he said. For more information, this complaint was published by the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA), through the complainant H. Eggi Sudjana, linked to alleged legal defects in the S1 diploma of President Jokowi. The report was followed in accordance with the survey order number: SP.LIDIK / 1007 / IV / RES.1.24. / 2025 of April 10, 2025. However, Djuhandani did not explain additional on the question of whether this investigation will be linked to the alleged slander report linked to the false diplomas previously reported by President Jokowi to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

