Monitor the white smoke begins in the city of the Vatican while Conclave meets to elect the new pontiff from the Irish Times
All eyes will be on a small fireplace on the Vatican chapel sistine today while the Catholic churches that most senior leaders meet to elect a successor to Pope Francis.
The vote takes place in secret inside the famous 15th century chapel with only the color of the smoke revealing if the new pontiff has been elected.
The voting bulletins of the 133 voting cardinals are burned after each vote.
If the smoke of the chimney is black, it is a signal that no pope has been elected. If his white, then his papam Habemus was elected.
The conclave to elect the 267th Pope churches begins at 3.30 p.m. (Irish time) today when the 133 cardinal voters, all under the age of 80, will come together.
The main pretenders to be the next pope are: the former Archbishop of Manila, Cardinal Philippin Luis Tagle (67); Two Italians The Secretary of State of Vaticans Pietro Parolin (70) and the Archbishop of Bologna Cardinal Meteo Zuppi (69); Archbishop of Marseille, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline (66) of France; and Maltas Cardinal Mario Grech (68).
The day will start with mass at the Saint Peters basilica, celebrated by the dean of the Cardinal College, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re (91).
The 252 members of the college, including over 80 years old, met for discussions since the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday four times before his funeral on April 26 and eight times since the funeral.
The large number of meetings among the cardinals led people to believe that it could be a short conclave with the possibility of white smoke emerging Thursday evening or Friday.
Of the 133 voting cardinals, more than three -quarters (108) were appointed by Pope Francis. Despite its emphasis on the creation of cardinals in countries that did not previously had it, Europe remains too represented, with 53.
Voters do not include the only cardinal from Ireland, the former Cardinal Cardinal Sen Brady Primate (85); He is above the age of voting.
Although born and raised in Dublin, Cardinal Kevin Farrell (77) is appointed American cardinal because most of his office career has been devoted to it.
Among the remaining cardinal voters, 37 are Americas, 23 of Asia, 18 of Africa and four of Oceania.
There will be no speeches or debate inside the Sistine Chapel during the votes, with the first vote this afternoon, followed by two Thursday morning, with two other ballots on Thursday afternoon, with four similar ballots on Friday.
If there is no pope on Friday evening, the cardinals can take a day of rest for prayer and reflection.
As illustrated in the film Conclave, each cardinal has before him a pen and a bunch of ballots. They write their favorite name for the pope, fold the paper in half and place it in a bronze urn before three scanners chosen from them by lot.
Voting bulletins are counted and told before being put on with a needle in a package.
These are then burned in a stove and, if there is no results, chemicals are added to produce black smoke. If a pope has been elected, chemicals run smoked white.
