Do not assist the mediation session of a diploma trial at the Solo District Court, said Jokowi

Former president Jokowi opened his voice about his absence during the mediation session of a diploma trial which took place at the district court of Surakarta or Solo. Photo / Ary Wibowo

SOLO – Former president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) Open his voice on his absence during the mediation session of a diploma trial which took place at the district court of Surakarta or Solo. Jokowi said he had submitted his lawyer to the legal team, both for mediation and in justice. – Former president Joko Widodo () Open his voice on his absence during the mediation session of a diploma trial which took place at the district court of Surakarta or Solo. Jokowi said he had submitted his lawyer to the legal team, both for mediation and in justice. Jokowi also stressed that he was ready if the trial continues in court if mediation does not reach an agreement. The signs of mediation are threatened not to appear after in the second phase of mediation, between the applicant and the defendant did not reach an agreement. The former mayor of Solo is ready to come before the courts if you need it, including the transport of his diploma. Jokowi gave an example when he reported to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, he was also invited to offer an original diploma. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEYQQ6O6MRI “We have all brought elementary, the first cycle of secondary school, high school, university, we have brought all universities,” he said. Linked to volunteers who have also reported a number of parties that have accused False diploma of Jokowi Jokowi said, each individual or everyone, the organization has this right. However, everything must be well done. Meanwhile, the applicant's diploma camp for former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) plans to report the Chancellor of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) to the police. The criminal report was made because the Chancellor of the UGM was considered to be masked public data related to the Jokowi diploma. “If Mr. Jokowi feels insulted, it is offended to complain, but if people hide public data, it is an ordinary criminal violation,” said the diploma of plaster Jokowi, M Taufiq SH at Surakarta or the Solo District Court on Wednesday (5/5/2025). The report should be made to the regional DIY police. But he always keeps a secret that will come from the police. In addition to the Chancellor of the UGM, his party will also report an important figure which has occupied a public service. Read:: The diploma of the applicant Jokowi will report UGM rector for the police The reports will be made no later than Monday (5/5/2025) next week. In addition to the Chancellor of the UGM, his party will also report the KPU of Surakarta and the head of the public high school of Surakarta 6 to the Surakarta police. Regarding the second mediation linked to the continuation of the Jokowi diploma at the Solo District Court, his party still wanted Jokowi to be present directly. He asked that Jokowi has shown a diploma held to the public. “In my opinion, it is more mystery, it is natural that people are questioned. In fact, Mr. Jokowi has a diploma or not,” he said. (ABD)

