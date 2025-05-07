Operation Sindoor: a movement, several targets, the operation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great master of geopolitics

The greatest players in the failures of geopolitics are those who can attack several enemy pieces with a tactical movement. With the immaculate execution of “Sindoor operation” on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed itself as a grand master of the game By targeting not only the jihadist network of Pakistan, but also satisfy the collective outcry of the nation for justice and remuneration.

All opposite, “ Op sindoor '' is a coordinated strike on nine targets In Pakistan and in the parts of the cashmere, he occupies. But before making this daring decision, Modi had already placed several documents on the board, offering deep information on his understanding of the war and society and the policy of India. Within 15 days between Pahalgam's attack and India's response at the short hours of May 7, Modi was visibly occupied by a meetings of meetings to inflict “unimaginable” costs on Pakistan. But in the middle of all this, Modi was apparently engaged with the communication part. The messaging and symbolism of the action of India.

Sindoor's value

On April 22, when terrorists killed 26 people in Pahalgam, they asked the survivors to transmit a personal message to Modi. The Prime Minister responded with several messages that will resonate in Pakistan.

Pahalgam terrorists had distinguished Hindu men, pulling them into their heads after asking them to recite the Kalima, an affirmation of faith in Islam. Some victims were killed before their women, literally destroying the Sindoor Married Hindu women postulate on their forehead.

So, above all, he gave him a name that struck the nail on the head instantly: the Sindoor operation. Wrapped in pure Hindu images, the name clearly indicated that it was revenge for free violence that transformed Indian women, some recently married, in widows. So, “ op Sindoor '' was not only a nation decimating terrorists on the other side of the border, it was a nation defending the honor of its women.

“ Operation Sindoor '' in itself was enough in itself to evoke all kinds of symbolisms, but Moda perhaps wanted to homogene the symbol in the collective psyche of the nation. Thus, perhaps for the first time in a war situation, the name of a military operation was Visualized carefully and designed (with the “Sindoor Dani” Written and Sindoor sprinkled) to connect emotionally with the general public. The very first tweet of the army, announcing the deadly response of India, bore this very image, revealing that for Modi, messaging was as important as muscle action.

With this great attention to details, the meticulousness of the operation, Modi was up to the old Leadership maxim: justice should not be done, it must also be considered as doing. But symbolism did not end there.

This one for women

The decisive image of Pahalgam's terrorist attack was the sight of Indian women crying for their family horrifying visuals that captured their helplessness in the face of terror.

India is revered as Bharat Mata; He is treated as a female divinity. The visuals of Indian women in distress, a metaphor for India, were an affront to the dignity and the honor of this divinity. Thus, the government was not satisfied to cling the strike of reprisals as a remuneration for pain inflicted on Hindu brides. Modi used it to show that Indian women are Shakti incarnations, not helpless victims. During the press conference to announce strikes, the face of the Indian armed forces was two women officers, the commander of the wings Vyomika Bakshi and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi a Muslim of Gujarat (a resounding rejection of the theory of the chief of the Pakistani army chief based on religion).

Overview

It was with regard to domestic messaging. India had to control or lead the world narrative. The problem with the fact of getting involved in smaller movements is that a less accomplished player can lose sight of the situation as a whole, giving the opponent the opportunity of a humiliating lodge. In the case of “Op Sindoor”, there was a risk of not sending a clear signal of the objective and ambitions of India with regard to strikes. Even a small error could have thwarted the international community and portray India as the aggressor, giving Pakistan the possibility of putting pressure on support.

But, like a great master accomplished, Modi has moved the largest parts with speed and precision After chasing his knights and towers on the domestic front. Shortly after strikes, carried out a weekday, during the opening hours of the West and the United States, India clearly revealed that its objectives were limited and had been achieved.

Strikes were formulated as an attack on jihadist infrastructure, avoiding military targets and targets. In other words, it was a war against the ground that the West has triggered in the past in several countries and not a strike against Pakistan. India also unambiguously said that it did not want to intensify the conflict and that the burden of showing the restraint was now on Pakistan. India has said exactly what a world struggling with wars and the economic slowdown was eager to hear: India was not itching for a war.

Since the West expressed the threat of terror, it would find it difficult not to approve the position of India and to sympathize with it. Any other reaction would be considered the hypocrisy of the West.

Symbolism continued. A few hours after responding to the concerns of the West, Modi appeared on television live during a pre-targeting event on Space Technology. He did not say a word on the strikes. For those who are not aware of the opera of its mindsetstmodi, if you will have a radio silence on the strikes may have been intriguing, but easily explained. By going to his occupations as usual and by looking completely at ease, Modi sought to transmit two things: this Pakistan was only one of the many things in his mind one day. And that he has total control of the situation. Main hoon na.