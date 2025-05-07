



Donald Trump is a socialist.

When I write the socialist, I do not use the word like most right -wing commentators use it, which means: bad. If you want to have an idea exactly how contemporary online online is tasteless and repetitive, do a search for socialist caquets, you don't even need to include Kamala Harris. You will be in depth from the stupid hip in two clicks.

The thing about socialism is that it remains socialism, but you love socialism or that you do not like it. It is a word that means something, and what it means is not all you don't like and including the state -funded sex change operations for illegal immigration criminals currently imprisoned.

Socialism does not mean high taxes or an expensive providence state. You don't need socialism to have a social protection programs portfolio. Japan has a vast social apparatus, and it is far from socialist. Singapore is super capitalist and it offers my favorite type of well-being: direct silver payments to the poor. Even the Scandinavians of great expenses have long abandoned experiences on socialism that destroyed their economies during post-war decades: in European countries at high taxes that so many of our progressive friends claim to admire, the trend for a generation has been far from the state and central planning and privatization, trade and investment. American progressives say they are considering European health care systems of which they generally do not know anything; Their European counterparts sincerely envy an American entrepreneurial ecosystem which they understand too well but remain unable to reproduce. It's a funny old world.

Socialism does not mean that education and retirement services funded by the government and health care substitutes are simply well-being, and there are better ways to do such things. Socialism means an economy planned in a centralized way, which is dominated by the action of the State, whether it is dominated by formal state enterprises. Food coupons are welfaresocialism can mean farms and grocery stores belonging to the state, but more often than not, it means a state apparatus that manages farms and grocery stores as if they owned them, fixing prices, merchanting the terms of employment, and determining how business had to be a little more of this culture, a little less of this community, etc.

VI Lenine described his ideal company as we managed as if it were a large factory. The Leninist point of view, it should be kept in mind, has been deeply influenced by some of the great ideas and the most influential and prestigious thinkers of the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, in particular the mania for scientific management associated with Frederick Winslow Taylor.

Karl Marx was right on one thing: the means of production really shape the intellectual landscape in a deep way, and the advent of standardized industrial parts, interchangeable and mass produced made by power machines, making other machines, an innovation that owes a lot to Samuel Colingest Scientific and professional managers. We, the Americans, always talk about society in this way, for example, as if the work of schools was not to educate human beings but to produce workers or, better still, to produce tailor -made workers for the needs of employers.

The Push Toward Cartels and Monopolies in the Age of the So-Called Robber Barons was not exclusively rooted in self-institute also was a sincere belief that this was the way to make production more efficient, by Eliminatting wasteful duplication of work and products, destructive, and overproduction feelings that one can still hear tODAY when BERNIE SANDERS and DONALD TRUMP COMPLAIN THAT AMERICAN CHILDREN Have Too Many Toys and School Supplies or Too Many Choice of Deodorant. (I went to Sanders and Trump Campaign Events, and I can attest that the splendifer overproduction of deodorant is not a pressing American problem.) Lenin did not dream of the idea of ​​society as a large factory on its American capitalists.

Donald Trump does not know the first thing about the operation of a factory, of course, and most of the Investment Capital Dorks and intermediate media figures with which he stored his administration, a real museum of Fox News minor. But it was inside Macys, and even had a product license agreement with the department store there was once a time and links with a predictable Gordon Gekko meets the aesthetics of Liberace.

And so prevails over the version of almost monarchical Leninism is not a surprise. It is not a large factory: it is a Big Macys, with it at the head of the parade.

We are a department store and we set the price. I meet the companies, then I set a fair price, which I consider as a fair price, and they can pay it, or they don't have to pay it. They don't have to do business with the United States, but I put a price on countries. … What I do is that I will do it, at a certain point in the not too distant future, I will set a good price of prices for different countries. These are campaigns of them have won hundreds of billions of dollars, and some of them have made a lot of money. Very few of them did nothing because the United States were torn off by all, almost all countries of the world, around the world. So I will set a price, and when I fix the price, and I will define it fairly according to the statistics, and according to everything else.

…

I am this giant store. It is a giant and beautiful store, and everyone wants to shop there. And on behalf of the American people, I have the store, and I put prices, and I say that if you want to buy here, that's what you have to pay.

The president prevails over the vision of the American economy in a global context, then, is that of a giant department store led by a guy who does not know how a department store works.

If you ask the president what the balance of the United States should be with Eritrea (and if you explain to him then that, unlike Nambia, Eritrea is a country), give a stupid answer, of course. But the problem will not be that the answer is triggered in one direction or another, but that people like him is an answer, and that it is the work of the president of the executive branch of the federal government to provide one and act on the president, the president can somehow determine this according to the statistics and according to everything.

That's it according to everything that leads you, of course. Regardless of a large Storetake department a simple grocery store, which generally has something like 40,000 to 50,000 unique products. If you want to determine the correct price of each product, even in a fairly narrow beach, and how much product should be stored compared to the current inventory, again in a fairly narrow beach, throw a few other important variables, then consider all possible permutations, you find yourself with a certain number of possible distributions expressed by a number which has around 200,000 figures. If you took a second to consider each possibility due to you, a responsible central planner, consider all the options! It would take more time to execute the figures for a single suburban grocery than that which has passed from the Big Bang: all the time in the world, literally, would not be enough.

Trump cannot put names in faces for half of the people who work directly for him and invent from time to time the imaginary countries. But, in one way or another, he knows which bananas imported from country X should absolutely cost compared to those of the country, neither a sparrow nor a drop of rain in equator fall without his knowledge.

Donald prevails over the vision of the economy is classical socialism. And if you mean that what it is really is classic nationalism, fairly fair: as Jonah Goldberg observes it, at the level of the practical economy, nationalism and socialism are the same thing: nationalized industries are socialized industries, socialized industries are nationalized industries, nationalized medicine is socialized medicine, etc. Bernie Sanders thinks that the magazines of agitation and the Massines of the Suite for the others were manadiss who made sites. Economic nationalism. Barack Obamas' economic opinions were explicitly nationalist. Trumps the point of view of a man to a moving office of the economy, such as the towers and pawns on a failure of failure an ass of an exceptional asinity.

It is as if someone has rewritten the road to serfdom as a third -level Monty Python sketch:

These policies will make more expensive Christmas gifts for my children.

Well, maybe your children don't need so many gifts.

But wasn't your plan supposed to make us all rich?

It will be. Think of all the money you will save when you can't afford to buy anything!

The same people who laughed from the Russians and their five-year plans for the production of wheat are now prostned in front of the Committee of the One, confident in the knowledge that the comrade Trump knows where the Hallmark channel should film its next novels on the theme of Christmas and what percentage of sub-components for flower capacitors should be made in Canada. But no, we did not eliminate the socialist from Caquette. Trump, to my knowledge, do not rinse. But it is economically more in the Lenin camp than in Adam Smiths and Milton Friedmans and Ronald Reagans. He already imagines himself as a kind of royal figure guess who will be the serfs when we arrive at the end of this road?

