Trump slaps Newsom after the governor of California offers a federal tax credit to “make a film again” again “





President Trump criticized Gavin Newsom on Tuesday a few hours after the Governor of California asked for a collaboration on a huge cinema tax credit.

“California has built the film industry – and we are ready to bring even more jobs home. We have proven what powerful state incentives can do,” said Newsom post on X. “Now it’s time for a real federal partnership to make the American film again.”

His request came after the president announced this weekend that he would impose 100% prices on all films produced outside the United States in an article on Truth Social, Mr. Trump said that the country's film industry “died of very rapid death”.

The film industry has carried out several successes in recent years, notably the pandemic covid in 2020 and Hollywood strikes in 2023. Production has failed to return to pre-pale levels since a drop of 22% in the first quarter of 2025 from the levels of 2024.

Last year, the mayor of Newsom and Los Angeles, Karen Bass, proposed an increase in annual credit on California film tax of $ 330 million to $ 750 million.

President Trump shakes hands with California Governor Gavin Newsom as he speaks to the press after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on January 24, 2025 to visit the region devastated by forest fires Palisades and Eaton. Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Trump spoke of Newsom and many other subjects when questioned by journalists at an oval office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday. One day earlier, during a meeting with the commissioner of NFL Roger Goodell and others to announce that the NFL recovery would take place in Washington in 2027, the president also spoke of Newsom and Hollywood.

He said that the American film industry had been “decimated” by other countries and the new “very incompetent”, which, according to him, provoked “abandoning the film industry” in the United States, but he has sworn that “we will recover it”. He said he would meet some leaders in the film industry to “make sure they are satisfied” of potential prices.

The president referred to the California High-Speed ​​Rail Project, which would take place between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“A little train from San Francisco to Los Angeles who is led by Gavin Newscum, the governor of California. Have you ever heard of Gavin Newscum?” Trump said. “This train is the worst thing that I have ever seen. … It's hundreds of billions for a stupid project that should never have been built.”

Trump had brief but friendly words for Newsom in the middle of his dam.

“And Gavin, you know, I still like Gavin, had a good relationship with him,” he said.

He also discussed the wild fires of January, saying that he had given water to California.

“I just had a lot of water. I sent people to open this water because he refused to do so,” said Trump. “If they had had this water and if they had done what I said, they would not have had the fires in Los Angeles, these fires would have been extinct very quickly”, ”

The president went to Los Angeles at the end of January with the First Lady, weeks after two massive fires devastated the opposite ends of the County of Los Angeles. He was greeted by Newsom when he landed at the airport.

“I don't think you can realize how difficult it is, how devastating you see it,” Trump said at the time. “I mean, I saw a lot of bad things on television, but its magnitude, the side, we flew over it in a helicopter. We have taken the plane to some of the areas, and that is a devastation.”

Mr. Trump's comments ended with a challenge for the Governor of Golden State.

“I would like him to present himself to the president on the other side. I would love to see this, but I do not think he will run because this project alone, well, and the fires and many other things have almost put him out of the race,” he said.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.

