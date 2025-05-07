



In a surprising revelation, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that Queen Elizabeth has been fighting bone cancer for more than a year before her death in 2022. In his memoirs UnleashedJohnson, who visited the queen in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 6, 2022, two days before her passages had information on the health of the monarch during her last days. He says that his private secretary, Edward Young, had prepared him for the gravity of the queen's state, revealing that she was suffering from bone cancer. Despite this, his doctors were concerned about the fact that his health could quickly decrease at any time. Johnson thought about the resilience of the Queens at their meeting, noting that although his health has obviously deteriorated, his mental faculties remained lively. He congratulated her for always managed to flash her emblematic and edifying smile, despite the painful state she endured. Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, with her death certificate listing the cause as old age. The Buckingham Palace has not provided more details on its health, but Johnsons' comments offer a rare overview of the difficulties it has been faced in recent years. According to tradition, the queen spent her last days in Balmoral, a place of great personal meaning. His eldest son, King Charles III, expressed that Scotland had always been part of the history of their family, and this is where the Queen chose to spend her last moments. Princess Anne, the daughter of Queens, revealed in a BBC documentary in 2023 according to which the family tried to persuade her to consider other options, the Queen remained resolved in her wish to be in Balmoral. “I hope she said it was finally,” said Anne. The nation has cried the loss of their oldest monarch, and Queen Elizabeth remains an emblematic figure whose inheritance will continue to influence the United Kingdom for future generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/05/07/queen-elizabeths-year-long-private-health-battle-before-tragic-death-revealed-by-former-uk-pm/

