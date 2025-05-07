Donald Trump undergoes a legal double blow in hours





President Donald Trump underwent two legal setbacks on the agenda of his administration in a few hours on Tuesday.

A federal judge of Rhode Island interrupted some of its cuts in federal agencies, and another in Manhattan prevented it from canceling unwitten aid intended to help schools recover from the Cavid-19 pandemic.

Newsweek contacted the White House for Comments Outside Hours of regular work.

Why it matters

Since its return to duties in January, Trump's administration has been faced with prosecution to raise almost all aspects of its program, including its efforts to reduce the federal government and reduce expenses.

Trump's executive actions were partially or entirely blocked by the courts more than 70 times, according to a count compiled by the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump speaks on Tuesday in the oval office of the White House.

On Tuesday, the American district judge John McConnell, Jr. in Rhode Island, prevented Trump from unilaterally ending the financing and programs of three agencies that finance museums and libraries, shedding work disputes and supporting companies belonging to minorities.

The affected agencies are the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Development Agency for Minority Business and the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

The agencies, created by the congress, carried out the cuts under the direction of a Trump decree published on March 14.

Twenty -one states continued on order, which ordered that agencies and four others are reduced “to the minimum presence and function required by law”.

In a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, McConnell said that the actions were probably “arbitrary and capricious” because the agencies were unable to provide more than “waves” justifications for radical cuts.

“This does not take into account the fundamental constitutional role of each of the branches of our federal government; in particular, it ignores the inexpressible principles that Congress makes the law and appropriates funds, and the executive implements the law that Congress has promulgated and spends the congress of appropriate funds,” wrote McConnell.

In addition, judge of the American district Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan blocked the Trump Education Secretary, Linda McMahon, to cancel more than $ 1.1 billion in unit from the American Rescue Plan Act which was intended to help schools to attack the long -term impacts of Pandemic COVID.

The administration of President Joe Biden had extended the availability of aid until March 2026. But in a letter of March 28, McMahon informed the States that the Ministry of Education had canceled access to the funds.

She wrote that extending the deadlines “for subsidies related to a covid, which are in fact taxpayers' funds, years after the end of the cocovio pandemic does not comply with the ministry's priorities and therefore to a valid exercise of its discretion”.

A trial brought by the Prosecutor General of New York Letitia James, the Attorney General of 14 other States and the District of Columbia, and the Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, argued that the sudden reversal of the Trump administration had violated the law on administrative procedures.

States had funds to pay the tutoring of students who have lagged behind, repairs and upgrades in school buildings and to pay education and care programs for homeless students, according to the trial.

What people say

Trump's executive decree of March 14 said: “It continues to reduce the elements of the federal bureaucracy that the president has determined is not necessary.”

The prosecutor general of Rhode Island, Peter Neronha, said that the preliminary injunction was “a critical victory for the public interest”.

He added: “When the Trump administration tries to dismantle these agencies, it makes a targeted and concerted effort to prohibit everyday people from accessing their full potential.”

Letitia James said on Tuesday in a statement: “The Trump administration's illegal decision to cut funding for essential education has put some of our most vulnerable students at risk of late school. This is a major victory for our students and teachers who count on this funding to help them succeed.”

Maddi Biedermann, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, told Newsweek previously: “COVVID is finished. States and school districts can no longer claim that they spend their funds of emergency pandemic in cocovid rectification” when there are many documented examples of abuse and abuse. “

What happens next

McConnell prevented Trump's order from being implemented in the three agencies pending the result of the case.

Ramos published a preliminary injunction preventing McMahon from canceling the aid of the American Rescue Plan Act during the trial.

