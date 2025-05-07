Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a ceremonial visit and discussions with President Vladimir Putin, who sparked kyiv reviews. XI's visit occurred shortly after Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow.

XI, whose country buys more Russian oil and gas than any other, and which launched an economic rescue buoy which helped it to sail on the Western sanctions imposed during its war in Ukraine, landed at VNUKOVO-2 airport in Moscow shortly after the Russian authorities declared having reduced another Ukrainian drone.

It was the third day that Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones and one of the main Moscow airports was forced to temporarily suspend its activities less than three hours before the arrival of XI.

'Acts of terrorism'

When he was asked during a press briefing on air attacks by both sides of each other, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not comment on XI's trip, only saying that “absolute priority” was to avoid climbing tensions.

The Kremlin said that attempts at Ukrainian attacks against Moscow showed kyiv's trend to commit “acts of terrorism” and that the intelligence and the military of Russia did everything necessary to ensure the security of the coming commemorations of the Second World War to which XI should witness.

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that Russia had launched its own air attack on kyiv overnight, killing a mother and her son. Russia says that it only targets military objects.

Diplomatic boost

XI is the most powerful world leader in the Moscow Red Place Military Parade on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union victory and its allies over Nazi Germany.

His visit maintains President Vladimir Putin an important diplomatic boost at a time when the Russian chief would like to show that his country is not isolated on the world scene. The Kremlin praised the presence of XI, as well as that of 28 other world leaders, as a sign of the growing global authority of Russia.

But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine – in the comments that seemed to be directed against China, whose troops are expected to walk in the Red Square – on Tuesday, urged countries not to send their soldiers to participate in the May 9 parade, affirming that such participation would go against the declared neutrality of certain countries in the war.

Moscow targeted drones

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the Russian air defense units had destroyed at least 14 Ukrainian drones heading to the Russian capital overnight. He later said that at least two others had been killed during the day.

XI called on talks to end the war in Ukraine and accused the United States of Stoker War with weapons supplies in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the past exhorted to try to persuade Putin to end the war.

XI is expected to talk to the Russian leader on Thursday and join other world leaders for the parade on Friday.

Flying Trump's thunder?

His visit comes as US President Donald Trump is trying to push Moscow and kyiv to find a means of put an end to war In Ukraine, both parties turn mutually for a lack of progress.

Locating in a tariff war with the United States, XI should sign many agreements to deepen an already tight strategic partnership with Moscow, which has always seen China has crowned the largest trading partner in Russia.

Despite recent efforts under Trump to reset the American-Russia links, Putin should present a united front with Xi against Washington, whose domination and “exceptionalism” interviewed the two countries, pleading for a more multipolar world.

Post-war international order

In a signed article published by the Russian media on Wednesday, XI wrote that China and Russia were to “keep the post-war international order firmly”.

“The two parties should jointly resist any attempt to disrupt and undermine Chinese-Russian friendship and mutual trust,” said the article, reported the Chinese state media.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the visit of “one of the central events in Russian-Chinese relations this year”.

“The objective of the Second World War concerns the international post-war period and now the United States dismantled it or the undermining. Thus, China and Russia are reflected as defenders of the international order and the United Nations system, and will oppose American unilateralism and hegemony, “Yun Sun, Chinese policy analyst at the Stimson Center in Washington, told Washington.

In their talks, Putin and Xi will discuss “most sensitive” problems, including energy cooperation and proposed it, but also be built of the power of the Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China, said Yuri Ushakov, a better aid from the Kremlin.

(With reuters entries)