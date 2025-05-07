Mediation of the pursuit of the Jokowi diploma respects an impasse, and not reached the agreement of two parties





Solo, kompas.tv – Jokowi's lawyer, IRPAN gave information relating to the mediation led by the two parties (plaintiff and defendant) in the case of false diplomas alleged against the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “To be declared that there is no agreement or impasse. However, Professor Adi as a mediator takes 1 week to be poured in the form of a curriculum vitae or a mediation report, “he said after mediation at the solo district court (PN), Wednesday (7/5/2025), quoted through Kompas.com. As a Jokowi lawyer, said his party was coherent not wanting to respond to the applicant's requests. “We will never want to realize what the applicant requires openly showing the original diploma in public,” he said. In this case, the trial was filed by Muhammad Taufiq, which was in the name of the false diploma, the non -shame (Ternt UGM). Meanwhile, four defendants have covered Jokowi as defendant I, the Solo General Electoral Commission (KPU) as defendant II, Surakarta 6 High School as defendant III, and Gadjah Mada University Yogyakarta as a defendant IV. Read also: expressive vice-president Gibran when President Prabowo proclaims the Jokowi diploma during the firm session In today's mediation, Jokowi was not present and was only represented by his lawyer, reported Kompas.com. The reason for his absence was transmitted by IRPAN as a Jokowi lawyer. “We say that Mr. Jokowi gave special power for mediation, not a special power linked to the object. He is therefore separated,” said Irpan. Reported KOMPAS.TV Previously, the inaugural hearing of the prosecution against the alleged fake Jokowi diploma detained in the solo district court on Thursday (04/24/2025) led to a mediation decision. “Establish, one ordered the parties in the case of the number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT to take mediation. Two, the brother named Prof. Dr. Adi Suristicyono Sh MH, a certified mediator at the district court of Surakarta as a mediator,” said Putu GDE chief. Putu continued, the mediation process no later than 30 days was calculated from the date of its determination. In addition, following a putu, the mediator will later report the results of mediation to the panel of judges who manage the case. Like determination, said Putu GDE, the jury has completely submitted the mediation process of this case to the designated mediator. Then the trial will resume after a mediation report. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xltkctoeur0

