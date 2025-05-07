The leadership pkr racing heats up while the daughter of PM Anwars floated for space n ° 2

A potential change in power is preparing within Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) party, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims, Nurul Izzah, apparently positioned to challenge his current vice-president for the role.

Which seemed ready to be an election to a discreet three -year group on May 23 with PKR president Anwar and his Deputy Rafizi Ramli Initially should come back to their positions An opposite could potentially be transformed into a three competition for post n ° 2.

The heavyweights of the party on May 6 suddenly announced their support for Ms. Nurul Izzah, 44, the eldest daughter of the Prime Ministers, to challenge Datuk Seri Rafizi, 47, Minister of the Economy, for the assistant presidency.

Mr. Shamsul Iskandar MD Akin, Datuk Seri Anwars' principal political secretary, directed five divisions to Melaka by declaring their intention to appoint it as their choice for the vice-president.

This was quickly followed by the vice-president of the PKR, Amirudin Shari, the chief of youth Adam Adli and the chief of women Fadhlina saying that they supported her.

Datuk Seri Amurdin, who is a Selangor State Besar, said that the party needs a n ° 2 which is not linked to government administration but can focus on the strengthening of the PKR before the next general elections.

I am convinced that with Ms. Nurul Izzah as vice-president, we can restructure the party in a solid programming, regain public confidence and guarantee that the PKR remains relevant, progressive and respected, said Amirudin in an article on Facebook on May 6.

There could even be a third competitor for the position. A group of 10 managers from Sarawak PKR on May 7 announced its support for the Minister of the Interior Saifuddin Nasution Ismail 61 years old, to contest the position during the party elections.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin, the former secretary general of the PKR, said he hadn't excluded the race .

The next PKR elections will be closely monitored, the party at the top of the Malaysias multi-coalition government, and Seven cabinet ministers In addition to Prime Minister Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance.

Surprising recent developments have triggered speculation of factioning tensions within the PKR, hot on heels Divisional elections of the parties Since From April 11 to 20, which were spoiled by allegations to purchase votes and falsify results.

The polls, which determine the delegates eligible to vote during the election of the Central Directorate on May 23, saw several big allied names with Mr. Rafizi notch Surprise losses, in the middle of the whispers of tensions between him and Mr. Anwar.

Like May 7, at least half of the 222 The PKR divisions said they would support Ms. Nurul Izzah as a candidate with the assistant.

However, she was shy on the possibility of challenging.

I will make the best decision by balancing consensus, camaraderie and change and a significant reform for all members, she said on Facebook .

Currently a PKR vice-president She said about March 15 that she intended to defend her post.

Hours later May 7, M Rafizi said he had welcomed all the challengers, including Ms. Nurul Izzah and Mr. Saifuddin, adding that these competitions should be celebrated in the spirit of democracy.

The Minister of the Economy also said that he had proposed to resign as vice-president and resign from his position as a cabinet In a discussion with Mr. Anwar, in order to focus on preparations for the next general elections due in February 2028.

My role as minister forces me to align myself with the government's consensus, which limits my ability to express opinions as freely as in the past. This affected the PKR electoral campaign, which is now considered less aggressive, he said in an article on Facebook of May 7.

Mr. Rafizi said he had made a suggestion similar to M Saifuddin in a separate meeting. But Mr. Rafizi said that Mr. Anwar and Mr. Saifuddin advised him to stay in the Vice-President race and continue to serve in the cabinet.

I said I would consider all opinions before making a final decision, added Rafizi.

In the same position, Mr. Rafizi said he had has raised his concerns concerning irregularities in the parties to division parties to the Directorate of the Party Directorate, which agreed to appoint an independent audit firm to investigate the electronic voting system.

Several of its main allies, such as natural resources and the Minister of Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, lost in divisional elections.

He added a bond Two reports to the support of his concerns: an audit report of May 4 by Yinuo Technology, an independent company appointed by the Central Leadership Council, and a technical examination distinct from this audit prepared by Tham Chin Seng and Tang Tung AI technologists, dated May 5.

THE May 4 report concluded that the electronic voting system had recorded and counted secure and transparent votes, although it noted areas for improving user -oriented elements and internal consistency.

However, the May 5 revision In disagreement with these results, declaring that several elements of high priority in the original audit control list, such as the data integrity checks and the reconciliation of voting data, have been partially executed or fully omitted.

On this basis, Mr. Rafizi urged the electoral committee of the parties to resolve the weaknesses of the electronic voting system to ensure a gentle and credible central election.

Professor Wong Chin Huat, political scientist at the University of Sunway, said that Ms. Nurul Izzahs the candidacy for the party vice-president would put Mr. Anwar in a losing situation.

Mr. Anwar, 77, who was elected president of the PKR for the first time in 2018 and is currently serving his second mandate, is limited to three terms under the constitution of the party.

His last mandate should end in 2028, coinciding with the next Malaysian general elections.

Ms. Nurul Izzah lost her parliamentary headquarters in the general elections in November 2022. Until recently, she co -chaired a secretariat who advised the Minister of Finance, a position held by Mr. Anwar.

Professor Wong told Times Straits: if she wins, Mr. Anwar will be accused of having built a dynasty. Remember how the image (former Indonesian president) Joko Widodos was damaged last year to make his son vice-president?

If it loses, even closely, the authority of Mr. Anwars would be damaged.

But he said that if Mrs. Nurul Izzah takes control of the party after Mr. Anwars retirement, this is a different scenario.

