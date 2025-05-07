The imprints of Indian astronauts will be on the Moon; March, also Venus on radar: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches the World Conference on Space Exploration (Glex) 2025 via the video conference, in New Delhi. File | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday May 7, 2025) that India was walking with renewed confidence in the field of space exploration and that the imprints of his astronauts will be on the Moon. Mars and Venus were also on the country's radar for exploration missions, he stressed, in a pre-recorded message for the Global Space Exploration Conference (Glex) 2025. Prime Minister Modi said that for India, the space concerned exploration as well as empowerment, and listed plans to create the Bharatiya Antariksha station by 2035 and win an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040. “The space journey of India is not to run the others. It is a question of reaching higher together. Together, we share a common goal of exploring the space for the good of humanity,” he said in the video message that was recorded on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.) He said India has launched a satellite for the South Asian nations and that the G20 satellite, announced during its presidency of the group, will be a gift in the world. “Our first human mission as the crow flies,” Gaganyaan “, highlights the growing aspirations of our country,” said Prime Minister Modi, referring to the mission planned for the launch of the beginning of 2027. The Prime Minister said that in the coming weeks, an Indian astronaut will go to space as part of a joint mission of Indian space research (ISRO) -Nasa at the International Space Station. The Axiom-4 mission is expected to be launched on May 29, and the Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others will undertake a 14-day stay in the orbital laboratory. The Glex 2025 is organized by the International Astronautical Federation and the ISRO. “Space is not only a destination. It is a declaration of curiosity, courage and collective progress. The space trip from India reflects this spirit,” said Modi. “By 2035, Bharatiya Antariksha station will open up new borders in world research and cooperation. By 2040, Indian imprints will be on the moon. Mars and Venus are also on our radar,” he said. He recalled that the space trip from India had started with the launch of a small rocket in 1963 and became the first nation to land near the southern Pole of the Moon. “Our trip has been remarkable. Our rockets bear more than useful loads. They wear dreams of 1.4 billion Indians. Indian achievements are important scientific milestones. Beyond that, they are proof that the human mind can challenge gravity,” said Modi. He declared that India had marked history by reaching March during his first attempt in 2014, Chandrayaan-1 helped discover water on the moon, Chandrayaan-2 gave the world the images the highest resolution of the moon, and Chandraya-3 increased the understanding of the lunar South pole. “We have built cryogenic engines in record time. We have launched 100 satellites in a single mission. We have launched more than 400 satellites for 34 nations on our launch vehicles. This year, we have accosted two satellites in space, one step in a major front,” said PM Modi.

