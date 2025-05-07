



China links a priority even in the midst of nuclear progress: the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araqchi, went to China this week, days before a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. This trip underlined Tehran's commitment to deepen the links with Beijing, indicating that even if an agreement is concluded with Washington, relations with China will not be compromised.

The new tunnels attract the attention of IAEA: the Institute of International Science and Security on April 23 revealed, using satellite imagery, that Iran has set up a new security perimeter around a “new deeply buried tunnel complex” near the Natanz nuclear site. The tunnels are located under Mount Kolang Gaz La, south of Natanz. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that he had expressed concerns about the tunnels with Iran on several occasions, but Tehran says that he was not obliged to inform the agency. Grosi said that it “cannot be excluded” that tunnels could store unobicipated nuclear materials.

Seeking to reconnect with the European powers: Araqchi wrote on X that relations with E3 are at a low point and have urged renewed diplomacy, offering visits to Paris, Berlin and London. His comments on April 24 come while E3 (Great Britain, France, Germany) was released from the current nuclear talks in Iran-United States, with mediation now led by Oman. The E3 threatened to trigger the reimposition of UN sanctions against Iran by the end of June if no agreement is concluded on the Tehran nuclear program.

The Chinese Vice-Prime Minister of the Grand Number Ding Xuexiang (right) welcomes the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Abbas Araqchi in Beijing on April 23. Iran's game in China will not change

Araqchi's visit on April 23 in Beijing, underlined Tehran's commitment to its strategic partnership with China, regardless of progress in nuclear talks with the United States.

Araqchi brought a message from the supreme Iranian chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to President Xi Jinping, reaffirming that the Iran-China relationship is a long-term priority and will not be affected by developments with Washington. In particular, Araqchi went to Russia a week ago, before the second round of the interviews with the United States, and presented a message from Khamenei to the Russian chief Vladimir Putin.

Tehran and Beijing have undertaken to deepen economic and political ties, to accelerate a 25 -year cooperation pact and to coordinate closely on regional and global challenges.

Why this counts: China is the largest trading partner in Iran and a crucial diplomatic ally, especially since Tehran faces Western sanctions.

For Iran, China offers investments, technology and a reliable market for its energy exports, while providing political support in international forums.

For China, Iran is a vital link in its Belt and Road initiative and a key player in energy security in the Middle East.

Damon Gloriz, lecturer at The Hague University of Applied Sciences, said that Iran improved his relations with Russia and China because it believes that the status of the United States as a superpowered is in decline.

He declared on Radio Farda de RFE / RL that Tehran wanted to reassure Moscow and Beijing that “the agreements with America will not harm the interests of Russia and China in Iran”.

The message is that “not only will they keep their special place in Iran, but Tehran will also help Russia and China accelerate the decline of America,” added Granger.

China and Russia both harvested the advantages of Iranian tensions with the United States, with Beijing which has taken Iranian Iranian drones at a reduced price and Moscow Deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine. But if these tensions intensify more, the benefits could be something that the two powers prefer to avoid.

China is based strongly on energy imports, with 16% of its oil in March from Iran. But its interest in Iran extends beyond oil. If sanctions are lifted, the need for Iran's investment in the railways and ports, among others, could benefit Chinese companies.

Above all, more than 40% of China's energy goes through the Persian Gulf. For Beijing, any military climbing in the region is not only a geopolitical concern – it is a direct threat to its energy security and economic stability.

What is said: at the end of his trip, Araqchi wrote on X in Chinese that, no matter how the world landscape moves, “Iran will always see China as a trustworthy and reliable partner”.

Taking a search in the West, the Iranian ambassador to China, Mohsen Bakhtiar, said that Tehran and Beijing “both represent international law and multilateralism and consider tactics of strong arms as a threat to friendly ties between nations and South-South cooperation.”

Opinion of experts: Gloriz said that the Islamic Republic considers its survival as linked to strong relations with Russia and China, which is why Araqchi is not only responsible for concluding an agreement with Washington to raise sanctions, but also to maintain these strategic links.

“But I believe that it is a very difficult act of balancing – trying to satisfy the Russian and Chinese interests on the one hand, and the American requirements on the other. However, if this balance is reached – in particular by approaching the West – this would ultimately serve the national interest more than the interests of the Islamic Republic.”

