Harbor Energy criticized the punitive budgetary position of governments because it has announced its intention to reduce 250 jobs in Aberdeen.

The company listed in London, which is the largest producer of oil and gas in the North Sea, blamed the levy of energy profits and a difficult regulatory environment for the decision.

He also noted delays in the rise of carbon capture projects in the United Kingdom.

The tax on energy profits, also known as the Channel Tax, was introduced for the first time in 2022 under the government of Boris Johnsons and imposed a 75% tax on oil and gas producers.

The tax was increased to 78% by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as part of the fall budget last October.

Scott Barr, Managing Director of Harbors UK, said: Harbor launches an examination of his British operations, which we plan to lead to a reduction in About 250 roles on the ground in our commercial unit based in Aberdeen.

The examination is unfortunately necessary to align the levels of personnel with lower investment levels, mainly due to governments during a punitive budgetary position and to a difficult regulatory environment.

He Added: We also examine the resources necessary to support our project to capture and storage carbon Viking, where progress beyond the design of front engineering and the recent security of a development consent order have been hampered by repeated delays in the process of Track 2 governments.

The inhabitants' decision was described as a devastating blow By the Chamber of Commerce of Aberden and Grampian (AGCC).

He followed the reduction of some 350 of his British Oshore jobs in 2023.