Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The United States has imposed sanctions on a Turkish chemical company related to a group of pro-government companies, sending a strong message to the administration of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan for its role by helping Iran escape international restrictions.

On April 30, 2025, the US State Department announcement That Kima Kimyevi Maddeler Pazarlama Ticaret VE Sanayi A .. (KMPA), based in Istanbul, imported more than $ 15 million in Iranian petrochemical products in violation of American sanctions on Iran. The company would have obtained the material from several Iranian entities designated by the United States, notably Jam Petrochemical Company, Tabriz Petrochemical Company and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co.

According to the State Department, these transactions have violated the sanctions aimed at cutting the life plans of Iranian regimes, which finance its nuclear program, its terrorism and its regional militant activities. Consequently, the assets of the KMPAS and the financial interests under the American jurisdiction have been frozen, and the individuals and the American companies are prohibited to engage with the company, without authorized permission authorized by the American office of Treasurys of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

This action places the KMPA among a growing list of Turkish companies accused of having enabled Irans to sanction the escape programs, in what seems to be a permissive environment favored by President Erdogan, who would have personal profits from such illicit transactions while enriching his political allies.

IRANS state companies frequently operate turns in the business and financial infrastructure sector to carry out deceptive and money transactions, allowing continuous export of Iranian oil despite international sanctions. This long-standing bypass strategy has resulted in a meticulous examination of the United States, in particular that the allies of Erdogans in business seem to be involved several times.

KMPA belongs to Abay Holding, a family conglomerate that has grown rapidly in recent years with the support of the Government of Erdogans. The head of the family, LTFI Abay, is known for his loyalty to Erdogan and his public support for the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in power during electoral campaigns. Abay often appears in photos with senior Turkish officials and has considerably benefited from what criticism describes as a program of redistribution of wealth orchestrated by Erdogan in the last decade.

The expansion of Abay Holdings includes controversial acquisitions, in particular the purchase in 2022 of Naksan Plastik A .., a large manufacturer of plastic packaging. The Turkish government had already seized Naksan Plastik in the context of a radical repression against companies deemed hostile to the Erdogan administration. The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) has managed the assets and possible sale.

Naksan Holding, the parent company, was once estimated at $ 3.6 billion before being taken over in July 2016 from its owners, the Nakboli family, after rejected Erdogan's demand for a 250 million dollars. The seizure was executed by the controversial peace courts of peace (Sulh Ceza Hakimlii), which were widely criticized for their lack of judicial independence.

In December 2021, the TMSF launched a tender for the sale of Naksan Plastiks. The winning offer came from Aby Plastik Ambalaj Ve Enerji Sanayi Ticaret A .., a company newly formed by Abay Holding without previous experience in the plastic sector and a registered capital of only 1 million Turkish LIRA. The sale was finalized in April 2022.

The transfer of Naksan's assets has not only raised concerns about corruption and cronyism, but has also caused significant financial damage to international stakeholders. Naksan Plastik had been guaranteed for 433 million loans from the Czech Export Bank (ESK Exportn Banka, or CEB), provided by EGAP, the Czech State Export Credit Agency. After the Turkish government seized the company, the loan was failed and transferred to Doruk Madiscard Sanayi Ticaret A .., a Turkish mining company, for only 70 million fraction of its original value.

This financial blow for Czech and Turkish taxpayers would have been facilitated by the Turkish ambassador to Prague Egemen Ba, which was involved in a 2013 corruption survey linked to Iranian sanctions. The fraudulent arrangement has since been cited as an excellent example of bad governance and abuse of power in Erdogans Türkiye.

Today, Aby Plastik operates under the Kimpack brand and remains an essential element of the Abay Holdings portfolio, which includes companies such as Kimimck Energy, BVA (Construction and Automobile), Nakpils (Textiles) and Karboline (Maritime). The participation remains under tight family control, the LTFI Abay as honorary president and its sons Berkan, Volkan and Atakan Abay managing daily operations.

The United States has long been suspected of the government of Erdogans of involvement in Iranian-cut sanctions. In 2013, massive corruption surveys revealed that Erdogan, as well as ministers Muammer Aksoy (interior), Egemen Ba (EU affairs) and Zafer Alayan (economy), worked closely with Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish national, to whiten Iranian money through Turkish banks.

The case was derailed after Erdogan intervened to interrupt the investigation, rejected prosecutors, judges and police chiefs and depicts the investigation as an attempted judicial coup. Zarrab, initially released in Türkiye, resumed operations under the apparent protection of the government.

In 2016, Zarrab was arrested by the FBI in Miami and then testified before the former Turkish ministers, saying that he had many officials on his payroll. His testimony also involved Halkbank, a Turkish state bank, and led to the conviction of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, her vice-director general, in 2018. Atilla served her sentence in the United States before returning to Turkey in July 2019.

The same year, the United States Ministry of Justice charged Halkbank, accusing it of banking fraud, conspiracy and violation of the Iranian sanctions regime under the international law on economic powers.

President Erdogan has repeatedly tried to put three American administrations to those of Obama, Biden and Trump to abandon the cases of Zarrab and Halkbank, without success. He even resorted to the detention of American nationals and to consult the employees in Türkiye to obtain a lever effect in the negotiations, but these efforts also failed.