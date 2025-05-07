



XI says that China, Russia finds the right way to state interactions in the state between the main neighboring countries

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the guard of honor during a great reception ceremony at Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Moscow, May 7 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that China and Russia had found a good path of state interactions between the main neighboring countries. He made these remarks in a written declaration on his arrival in Moscow for a state visit to the country and the frequentation of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. XI noted that the two parties, as good neighbors who cannot be distant, the real friends who share the Weal and misfortune, and the good partners of mutual realization, have forged a spirit of strategic coordination for a new era, which presents a permanent friendship, complete strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation. The independent, mature and resilient bilateral relationship, said Xi, provides not only great advantages to the two peoples, but also provides important contributions to the maintenance of global strategic stability and to the promotion of an equal and ordered multipolar world. This year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Antifascist War and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Foundation, he noted. China and Russia, both the main countries of the world and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, will join the hands to protect the victorious result of the Second World War, firmly protecting the unlike international system and the real international order underpinned by international law, resolutely opposing a simpler and equitable global governance system, said Xi. The Chinese president also said that during the visit, he would have in-depth communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral relations, practical cooperation as well as the main international and regional problems of common concern, which will inject strong momentum into the development of the complete coordination society of China-Russia for a new era. Noting that he will again witness the celebrations of the May 9 Russian victory day after a decade, XI said that he impatiently awaits to work with leaders of other countries and the Russian people to deeply commemorate the martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the victory of the global anti-Fascist war, and send a strong voice of the time to safeguard hunger and international justice. The XI plane was escorted by Russian Air Force planes after entering the country's airspace. When Xi arrived at Vnukovo airport in Moscow, he was warmly welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior government officials. Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly welcomed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other senior government officials from Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit the state in Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Grand Patriotic of the Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

The members of an honorary guard aligned themselves at Moscow airport in Russia, on May 7, 2025. Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

The members of a military group are represented at Moscow Airport, Russia, on May 7, 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

The members of an honorary guard are represented at Moscow airport in Russia, on May 7, 2025. Chinese president XI Jinping arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2025. XI arrived here on Wednesday to visit a state visit to Russia and attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of the Soviet Union. [Photo/Xinhua]



