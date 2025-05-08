



Amsterdam has prospered as a banking center even though he refused as a manufacturing and trade center. At the end of the 18th century, Europe no longer wanted Dutch fabrics or Dutch fish, and it no longer needed Dutch ships. In 1783, a group of Dutch merchants sent a salted herring gift to George Washington, asking for his approval and, probably, looking for a new market. Washington replied that herring was undoubtedly a higher flavor than ours, but that America had a lot of fish. What remained on demand was all the money that the Dutch had earned trade. The merchants and the princes of Europe flocked to Amsterdam to negotiate loans. The following year, 1784, the emerging American government joined them, organizing to borrow 2 million guilders.

But prosperity was more and more concentrated in the hands of an elite. Amsterdam, and his satellites, had no more workers. The population of Holland really decreased in the 18th century, even as much Europe had a boom in the population.

In addition, the pre -eminence of Amsterdams as a financial center has not survived long at the end of its hegemony as a center for European trade. At the peak of cities as a commercial port, he shaken financial upheavals. Trade was the main event; Even the indelible spectacle of the tulip bubble in the 1630s was just a Siero show. But as the city’s economy has become more dependent on finance, it becomes more vulnerable. A historian calculated that in 1782, half of the capital of Amsterdams had been loaned to foreigners. Instead of funding his own development, Amsterdam bet on other countries, and he started losing too much from these bets. A highlight came in August 1788, when the French government of King Louis XVI, on the verge of collapse, was lacking on its debts. While the economic power of Amsterdams has decreased, its political autonomy has also done so. Over the past two decades of the 18th century, the Dutch state has descended in civilian conflicts and has undergone humiliating defeats in the hands of the British and the French. In 1810, Napoleon annexed Holland to his empire.

Braudel focused on the long term of history precisely because he did not want to do too much pain or reverse in the short term. It was an approach he said that he had developed to maintain his equanimity during the five years he spent in German prison camps during the Second World War, refusing to do too much daily misery or the latest news. And in his opinion, what was most significant in the life of Amsterdam after hegemony was not turbulence in the immediate consequences, but long -term resilience of the Dutch economy. Amsterdam has never fallen so far, and what Braudel wrote in 1979 remains true: he is still today one of the high altars of world capitalism.

The history of the Londons Arc is almost the same. It is not a city that no one would think of pity. The United Kingdom and the Netherlands have a lot of problems, of course, but everyone remains among the most prosperous nations of the earth. It is important to note, however, that Mesterdam had the chance to give up his supremacy to a city, and to a nation, which shared many of its fundamental values. Indeed, Braudel observes that Mesterdam has lost his supremacy in part because some of the richest Dutch merchants preferred to live in London, a Protestant capitalist city which they considered more fun. London, in turn, gave in to a city and a society that even shared its language.

