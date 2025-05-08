Sex and city Cynthia Nixon shock fans with normal '' cuisine 'despite the fortune of $ 20 million





Cynthia Nixon has a net value estimated at $ 20 million, so the fans were more than shocked when she unveiled her “normal” kitchen in her Montauk house. THE Sex and city Actress, 59, lives in New York with her wife Christine Marinoniand their teenage son Max. On Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram, giving her supporters a quick visit to her kitchen, and many were intestinal on her appearance. Instead of advanced household appliances and large amounts of space, the kitchen was surprisingly comfortable and filled to the brim of vases, pots, stoves and other household items. © Instagram Fans were shocked by Cynthia's normal '' kitchen “ Normal '' kitchen '' Dressed in a purple t-shirt under an orange apron, Cynthia addressed the camera, saying: “It's my kitchen! It's my kitchen in Montauk, I'm about to serve coffee.” The room is decorated with oak cabinets, an American refrigerator freezer, a small dishwasher, and looks well used with a minimum counter and personal keys. Showing several pots and pans hanging on the walls, she continued: “These are my pots and pans and my adhesives. It is my basket that I receive stuff from the garden. It is chouching that has just come out of the garden. It is very delicious and very fresh.” © Instagram Cynthia collects fresh herbs from her garden Taking several glass pots and vases that line the top of her wall cabinets, Cynthia said: “It's all my vases because there are a lot of flowers in the garden. And there is a lobster and there is a basket that you know, I put bread or cookies or toast.” As she continued her visit, we can see more utensils and ingredients juggling the kitchen island, which is next to a small stove area. Cynthia finished the video by pouring a cup of coffee and adding a spoonful of sparkling milk and a pinch of cinnamon. © Instagram Cynthia has several pots and pans hanging on the walls By subtitling the clip, Cynthia joked: “I think I need a few more vases (and a hairdresser at home).” His disciples were blown away by the “ordinary” that his kitchen is, with a comment: “Finally a celebrity cuisine that looks like normal cuisine and is clearly used!” A second said: “I admire to see a world -renowned superstar with cooking as ordinary as the rest of us. I love the simplicity of your life, my dear.” A third added: “It's the healthiest thing I have seen online for a very long time!” Another said, “I love you have real cooking.” © Instagram Cynthia has a lot of vases to store flowers from her garden Cynthia's cuisine is far from the one she had when she lived in Greenwich Village. She sold the three -bedroom attic to three bathrooms on Bleecker Street in 2022 for 3.595 million dollars after only 20 days on the market. The chef's kitchen had a lot of storage, a large counter space and high -end devices, such as a Viking stove and a lower refrigerator, depending on the list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/830572/sex-and-the-city-cynthia-nixon-shocks-fans-normal-kitchen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos