Libyan authorities reject the report they will take the American deportees | Donald Trump News





President Trump denied knowledge of Libya's deportations, although his officials sought to expel migrants abroad.

Authorities in Libya, a country still divided after years of civil war, have denied information that they will receive undelated migrants expelled by the United States.

The Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that the flights of expulsion from the United States to the North African country could begin this week, despite the increasingly alarmed previous government reports on dangerous conditions. A judge later warned in the day that such a decision would violate an order from the previous court intended to protect the rights of the regular procedure for migrants.

The national government of unity, which controls Libya in the West, said in a statement that it had rejected the use of its territory as a destination to expel migrants without its knowledge or its consent.

The government of national unity categorically denies any agreement or coordination with the American authorities concerning the expulsion of migrants in Libya, he said in a statement.

Khalifa Haftars Autyled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern Libya, also rejected the report, claiming that migrants will not be received by airports and ports secured by the armed forces, and that this is completely false and that we cannot accept it at all.

Reuters' report, which cites three anonymous American officials, says the US military could pilot migrants in Libya for detention on Wednesday, but it notes that these plans are likely to change. The number and nationality of migrants that could be expelled are unknown.

Federal judge Brian Murphy said on Wednesday that such efforts of the administration clearly violate an order from the previous court indicating that migrants deported to countries other than their own should have the opportunity to raise concerns concerning their security and their potential condition in countries where they are sent to detention.

The administration of the American president Donald Trump looked for third countries where he can expel and hold undocumented immigrants, part of a more important thrust to adopt a hard vision on the right of the application of immigration.

But later on Wednesday, Trump dodged questions about Reuters' report, saying that he knew nothing of the deportations in Libya.

I don't know. You will have to ask the internal security, Trump told journalists in the Oval office.

However, its administration has already forged agreements with other countries, including Panama and Salvador, to receive expulsions from the United States.

On April 30, for example, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced during a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House that the United States asked other countries to take its undocumented immigrants.

We work with other countries to say: we want to send you some of the most despicable human beings. Do you do this in favor of us? Said Rubio. And further from America, the better.

Extortion, forced work and illegal assassinations

The authorities in Libya have long been arranged and controversial partners in the application of immigration, collaborating with the European Union to intercept and have migrants and refugees who try to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

A declaration in 2022 of The Human Rights Watchdog Amnesty International said that men, women and children returned to Libya are faced with conditions of arbitrary detention, torture, cruel and inhuman detention, rape and sexual violence, extortion, forced labor and illegal killings.

The American government itself has also documented dangerous conditions in Libya, with a report published last year by the State Department noting severe and potentially fatal prison conditions and arbitrary arrest and detention.

Such conditions have not dissuaded the Trump administration from sending undocumented immigrants to known prisons for abusive conditions in countries like El Salvador, sometimes based on unleated allegations of gang affiliation and without regular procedure.

The practice of third countries concluding agreements with Western nations to the warehouse of undocumented migrants and asylum seekers is not new either.

Earlier this week, Rwanda also said that it was discussed the possibility of receiving undocumented immigrants from the United States. The Rwandan government also concluded an agreement with the United Kingdom to have asylum seekers while their complaints were processed in the United Kingdom, although this agreement was ultimately blocked in the face of challenges and legal.

