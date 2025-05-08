Article 27 An ITE law cannot be used, because the officials of Brother Joko Widodo of the Advisory Council and between





By: Azam Khan, SH, secretary general of TPUA, lawyer of Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipa, Rizal Fadilah and Dr Tifa I was surprised because the police also included articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law. This article clearly has nothing to do with the alleged pollution and slander complains by Brother Joko Widodo. This article is clearly motivated to imprison our customers in the process. Because the threat of these 2 articles is more than 5 years, so that it can be used as a pretext for detention. However, in the clarification invitation based on a police report by brother Joko Widodo to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, our client (Rizal Fadilah) received information from the letter, according to which he also contained articles 35 and 32 concerning the manipulation and the evolution of electronic documents. Worse, Brother Joko Widodo's police report also contained article 27a of the ITE law (law n ° 1/2024). In fact, the provisions of article 27a OJ article 45 paragraph (4), law number 1 of 2024 concerning the second amendment to law number 11 of 2008 concerning the information and electronic transactions (ite Law). In fact, this article cannot be applied in this case. The reason, Brother Joko Widodo is domiciled as a state administrator, in the form of an official and an intermediary of the Advisory Council on the basis of the presidential decree n ° 30 of 2025 concerning the appointment of the supervision council and the implementation agency of the investment agency of Nusantara Anagata. On the basis of the decision of the Constitutional Court number 105 / PUU-XXII / 2024, the provisions of article 27a of the law 1/2024 must be declared unconstitutional as long as the expression “ `other persons '' are not interpreted with` except government institutions, a group of people with specific identities or certain institutions, companies, professions or positions. The post of brother Joko Widodo as civil servant of the Advisory Council and Antara on the basis of the presidential decree number 30 of 2025 concerning the appointment of the supervision council and the agency for the implementation of the investment management agency of article 45 Anagata, provoking the provisions of article 27a in conjunction with article 45, paragraph (4) of the ITE law cannot be applied in the Conjunction with article 45 of paragraph (4) of the ite law

It is. Investigators should not force this article to investigate the alleged pollution criminal cases and slander reported by brother Joko Widodo. Although Joko Widodo's brother complains and felt “insulted by him, he was lowered as low as possible”, the police did not necessarily formed an unrelevant article because he had received an interpretation from the Constitutional Court, that article 27a of the ITE law could not be submitted to civil servants. Hopefully all Indonesians supervise this case. For investigators to work professionally, so that the public confidence is recovering from the national police institution. Discover the news and other articles on Google News

