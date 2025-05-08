



Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a four -day visit to attend the military parade commemorating the day of the victory of May 9 while Ukraine continued his drone strike in Moscow in the middle of President Vladimir Poutines for a three -day truce. The trip of Chinese presidents to Russia coincides with a Ukrainian drone dam fired from the Russian capital like the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, said that the Russian air defense unit destroyed at least 19 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to Beijing, Xi Jinping would deepen mutual trust with Putin and attended the activities commemorating 80 years of victory since the Allied forces defeated Nazi Germany during the Second World War. The story continues below this announcement Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Vnukovo airport in Moscow, Russia, before the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. (Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti via AP) Upon his arrival in Moscow, Xi Jinping was welcomed with a military group. Ukraine's attacks to disrupt the festivities of the victory day led to the closure of the major Moscow airports with Russias National Carrier, Aeroflot, saying that he had reorganized schedules to cope with the disruptions. The Russian Defense Ministry said that due to the closure of airports, at least 60,000 passengers had been affected while the soldiers have destroyed more than 500 drones in the past 24 hours in the region. The strong camaraderie between our two nations, forged in the blood and the sacrifice, the arrows are constantly an eternal Despring nourishing our eternal friendship, an article quoting Xi published in the Russian state media, said, said Cnn reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited to the festivities, but had to cancel the trip due to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Cashmirs Pahalgam. The story continues below this announcement The president of the Bresils, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, president of Vietnam at the LAM and the Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko is one of the world leaders who would attend the celebrations of the Victory Day in Moscow.

