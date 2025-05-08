If you ask the Internet how to kill a zombie, the Zombiepedia website advises that almost all zombie survivalists agree that the destruction of the brain is the only infallible way (although some rare types of zombies require a complete dismemberment).

Australia has an unleashed zombie through Canberra, diverting well -intentioned politicians and useful and engulfing activity officials of increasing tax funds. This is the Aukus nuclear submarine project.

The fact that he was developed by two of the most discredited politicians in the world in recent times, Australias Scott Morrison and the Britains Boris Johnson, and appeared on an American president Sénescent, Joe Biden, testifies to his origins in the form of marshes. But the work Anthony Albanese accepted him in 2021, fearing a defense corner, and his assistant and the Minister of Defense, Richard Marles, threw the necessary sacrifices to support him.

With the Albanians now re-elected with a large majority, can we expect a reassessment of this zombie cult? Does Akus show signs of collapse?

A concerted attack against his brain outside the government must have some effect. In the absence of an official explanation of its objective in Parliament and to the public, the critics beat him at the head. The elderly of work like Paul Keating and Bob Carr identify the probable reduction in Australian sovereign power; Naval experts highlight the technical requirements of exploitation of nuclear submarines, not to mention building them in Adelaide; Other observers highlight the limited availability of American submarines for transfer.

The latest attack on Aukus comes from economist Stephen Grenville, former assistant governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, whose particular concern is the objective of building a submarine of British design in Adelaide after having taken delivery of certain submarines built in the United States for initial capacities and practice.

Why reopen the file for the interior construction of nuclear submarines? Grenville requests. The totally inadequate initial decision -making process would be a sufficient reason. Since then, a detailed assessment has taken the initial framework as an installment and has focused on the implementation of the optimal path to achieve what was initially decided.

The case of this approach is weak, he said. The 20,000 good promised jobs would simply transfer skilled workers, moreover, in a full saving economy. There is no existing industrial basis in this sector, and no export prospects give economies of scale.

As for the argument of sovereignty: if Australia was never cut, could it build more submarines without foreign help more than F-35 fighters, for example? We do not build our defense plane here, so why are the submarines different? asks Grenville. If we are talking about vital supply, there are many competing concerns and IT drugs come to mind.

The questions also fly over the British submarine manufacturer as a partner of the Aukus submarine still designed the future. In a letter to London Financial time At the beginning of March, the former senior British Treasury, Phillip Oppenheim, noted that Great Britain formed on the budget on the bad programs, which are delivered late, and cited the two Royal Navys aircraft carriers, 50% compared to the budget and lacking aircraft launch.

As for the proposed submarines of Aukus Hunter-Killer: the government has no idea of ​​the cost not even of an estimate or the number of people in the United Kingdom or to the Australians. Oppenheim also made a blow on the brave word of a British pivot with Indo-Pacific, and the probability that Great Britain would send its existing submarines to help defend a richer Australia than Great Britain, would spend proportionally less for defense and poache our doctors and our nurses.

Since this letter, the Trumps call on Europe to defend itself and to engage by Keir Starmers to help Ukraine will have attracted the attention of its defenses dilapidated by the army and the air. The Royal Navy will have more difficult competition for the budgeting of defense.

However, the zombie has its defenders, and the naval division of the liberation of the peoples interrupted its pre-electoral circumstruction of Australia by a flotilla of warships which then carried out an unexpected live shot in the Tasman Sea.

Jennifer Parker, a former navy officer now linked to Australian Defense Force Academy and the National Security College anus, applaudes Aukus in recognition that our economy could be paralyzed without an enemy boot that works on Australian soil. The defense of vital interests requires that Australia projects its maritime power far from its coast, she says, and this objective is better achieved by the speed and the range of nuclear submarines.

Parker invokes the strategist at the end of the 19th century Alfred Thayer Mahan, the American naval bismarck, which established that the wars are won by the economic strangulation of the enemy of the sea. But there is no sign that the Chinese navy has adopted its strategy. Mahan's doctrine is the ideology of the American navy, determined to be about to bottle China by operations close to its coast. If someone wants to strangle Australias' trade with their largest counterpart, it will be the United States, the Australian Royal Navy should help.

The Aukus Zombie has already consumed about $ 800 million the funds thrown into the American shipbuilding by Marles during a visit to Washington shortly after the inauguration of the prevail. The Senator of the Greens David Shoebridge calculates from budgetary documents according to which the expenses will total $ 18 billion over five years.

Marcus Helyer, of the strategic analysis of Australian advice, find That submarines clearly exercise a strange taken on our collective imagination and that the Aukus program, including staff and maintaining maintenance, could possibly become a fourth service competing with the navy, the air forces and the army.

Is there an out of the ramp for our politicians? A graceful outcome could be to tell the Americans that we will not put pressure for the transfer of three to five Virginia class submarines due in the 2030s given the reduced fleet of the US Navys and the uncertainty on the construction of new accelerated submarines.

Some supporters of Aukus already concede that even if Virginia's class submarines are not handed over, the operation of US navy submarines outside the Australian bases will offer a defense capacity while waiting for the introduction of RAN nuclear submarines. As it stands, a submarine of the American navy seems to have quietly triggered the Chinese flotilla when it bypassed the great Australian Bight.

But the decision could be made as soon as a journalist asks Donald Trump: what do you think of Joe Bidens' idea to put some of the essential American submarines to the Australians, without any promise that they join us if war broke out with China?

This would oblige our defense planners to focus on maintaining and perhaps increasing existing conventional submarines, as well as other defense capacities, and to introduce competitive ideas on a possible fleet of nuclear submarines, such as bringing the French in the photo.

His brain beat, the Morrisonjohnson zombie could then expire quietly.