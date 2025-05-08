Shehbaz Shariferdogan speaks in the middle of Indian assault





The president of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called the Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and supported the calm and retained policy pursued by Pakistan after Indias Misadventure which led to the martyrdom of at least 31 innocent citizens The call addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack on the night of May 6 and recent developments. President Erdoan offered his condolences to the Pakistanis marted in the attack and wanted rapid recovery to the injured, Turkiye communications department said in a press release. President Erdogan said Pakistan’s request for an impartial, open and reliable international investigation into the Jammu-et-Cachemire terrorist's incident is acceptable and that Trkiye supports the calm and limited approach that Pakistan adopts in this process. President Erdogan said that diplomatic contacts would continue on the issue and that Turkey is ready to do everything in its power to prevent the situation from mounting. Click here for the latest developments on the climbing of Pakistan-India During the conversation, the Prime Minister sentenced the cowardly attack of India and spoke about the concern about the threat it poses for peace in South Asia. He said that the loss of innocent lives, including women and children, in the attack is regrettable

Prime Minister Shehbaz has reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to defend his sovereignty and territorial integrity in full power. He also mentioned that India had not responded to Pakistan's offer for an impartial investigation into the recent incident. It should be mentioned here that India has attacked Pakistan in several locations in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The CEO ISPR said that the loose act will not remain unpunished. Lieutenant-general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani air army quickly responded, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian plane from penetrating Pakistani airspace. In a rapid and decisive response to an India cowardly missile attack, the Pakistan soldiers have shot five Indian planes and destroyed a headquarters of the Indian Brigade. The Pakistan armed forces give an appropriate response to the India misadventure. In accordance with the latest development, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed the martyrdom of twenty-six Pakistani and 46 other injuries in Indian strikes. During a press conference at the end of the evening, the director general of inter-service public relations (ISPR), Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that 31 Pakistani civilians were martyred and that the scores were injured following 24 Indian strikes in six different places in Pakistan.

