Putin short deeper Russia-China while Xi Visit Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping flew to Moscow on Wednesday to start a Visit of the four -day state This will include attending the parade of Russia’s victory day on Friday. While the official objective of events is to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the Kremlin hopes that the presence of XI and 28 other foreign leaders will demonstrate Russia's efforts to fight Western isolation in the midst of his war in Ukraine.

Welcome to Bread World, where looked at China S No limit partnership with Russia ,, Pakistan swearing reprisals against India and coming from commercial talks between Washington And Beijing .

List of RSVP in Moscow

Before the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced unilateral Three-day ceasefire In the war in Ukraine from Thursday. The fire will be interrupted, but if the kyiv regime will not be able to do the same and it continues to try to hit our positions and our facilities, an appropriate response will be given immediately, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected this decision as a theatrical game And rather called for a truce lasting at least 30 days which would stop strikes on civilian targets. He also warned foreign leaders going to Moscow that kyiv cannot be held responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation during the Victory Day.

Its warning came only a few days before Ukraine launched a huge Drone assault overnight On Moscow, the third in as many days. According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, the country's soldiers have shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours, and four major Moscow airports have been forced to close, affecting some 60,000 passengers. This included Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who was already faced with strong European criticisms for having attended the parade; His plane was forced to redirect Bakou, Azerbaijan, before finally arriving in Russia.

With 29 world leaders present, the Friday parade features the largest foreign delegation of the Square Red event since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It will also be the first time since 2020 that the Chinese peoples' liberation army has sent a guardian to participate in the ceremony.

kyiv has repeatedly accused Beijing of having helped the efforts of the Russian war, allowing Chinese nationals of fighting for Moscow and promoting a close relationship with Putin. China maintains that it is a neutral party in war and supports a peaceful resolution. This trip this week is the 11th visit to Russia since it became president, more than in any other country; In September, Putin should visit Beijing at Mark Japan World War II on surrender.

Since the start of the conflict, Russia has prioritized its unlimited partnership with China to counter Western isolation. Bilateral trade reaches $ 245 billion In 2024, 66% more than before the start of the war in 2021. This week, Xi and Putin should also sign many cooperation agreements and discuss the power of the Siberian 2 gas pipeline, which would transport around 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to China.

Together, we must thwart all the regimes to disturb or undermine our bonds of friendship and confidence, wrote Wednesday regarding China-Russia relationships. XI should hold talks with Putin on Thursday.

Act of war. India strikes made On what he said, there were terrorist infrastructures in the jammu and cashmere regions controlled by Punjab and Islamabad and cashmere. The attacks, which included missile strikes on two mosques, killed more than two dozen people, including children. The Ministry of Defense India said that it was aimed at at least nine places where terrorist attacks against India had been planned. However, Pakistan rejected these allegations, describing the allegations of unreasonable and unreasonable and saying that six civil zones had been targeted.

India launched the operation in reprisal for a deadly shooting in cashmere controlled by the Indians last month which killed 25 Indian civilians and a Nepalese tourist. New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting activists such as the cashmere resistance group, which claimed the responsibility of the cashmere Bub in attack in Pakistan denies these allegations.

In response to India strikes, Islamabad said on Wednesday that it had shot down five Indian fighter planes and engage in artillery against Indian positions along the control line. Pakistan has the right to give a solid response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed given, said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. India has not commented on the claim of the Pakistans on the destroyed plane, but the inhabitants report the decline of at least three planes in territory under control, and New Delhi has since warned That if Pakistan responds, India will answer.

This has been the worst confrontation between the two historic opponents for decades, and many fear that it is not yet finished. These are two strong soldiers who, even with nuclear weapons as deterrence, are not afraid to deploy significant levels of conventional military force against each other, said FP columnist Michaelmanman The Associated Press. The risks of climbing are real.

However, the FP Sumit Ganguly columnist remains optimistic that no country is transformed into a nuclear exchange. Neither India nor Pakistan want to be labeled as the first offender of the Post-Hiroshima nuclear taboo, Ganguly wrote. In addition, the use of nuclear weapons would cause incalculable devastation in both countries.

US-Chinese commercial provisions. Stock markets in China and Hong Kong pink On Wednesday, following news that the secretary of the American Treasury Scott Bessent and the trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, the senior economic official of the country, in Switzerland this weekend to discuss the American-Chinese trade war.

My meaning is that it will be a question of de -escalation, said Bessent Fox News After the announcement on Tuesday. We must defuse before we can move forward. It will be the first meeting between senior American and Chinese officials since the American senator Steve Daines met Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing in March. And it comes after US President Donald Trump said Nbc On Sunday, he will lower the prices on Beijing at some point, because otherwise, you could never do business with them.

We have also said on several occasions that China is open to dialogue, but any dialogue must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefits, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Affairs Lin Jian said Wednesday. Any form of pressure or coercion is unacceptable for China.

The conclave begins. Behind the Sistine Double Doors chapel, 133 Catholic cardinals summoned In the Vatican Wednesday to choose the successor of the French Pope Fire. The men will remain sequestrated inside until they select a new pope by a majority vote of two thirds. For each failed voting cycle, church officials will release the black smoke from the chapel chimney; A successful vote to approve the next pontiff will be announced via White Smoke. The first vote on Wednesday the only one that will take place black smoke be released. Cardinals are expected to hold up to four laps on Thursday.

Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88 after a long fight of pneumonia. The one who replaces it will lead 1.4 billion Roman Catholics worldwide. Franciss Second-in Command, the Italian cardinal Pietro Paroline, is a high-level competitor to fulfill the role. The other serious candidates include Progressive Philippin Cardinal Luis Tagle; Cardinal Hungarian Conservative Peter Erdo; And two Americans, the cardinals Robert Prevost and Joseph Tobin.

The miracle of life was once an enigma for researchers from one of the rare rare carnivorous molluscs. But the country's conservation service announcement Wednesday, he finally attracted images of the way in which the Powelliphanta Augusta snail gives birth: by laying an egg of an opening in his neck. You know, maybe some mysteries are better left unresolved.