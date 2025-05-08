



Eastern European Europe Affair with Trump are deep, but economic benefits could soon cool the romance.

Although Donald prevails over the folk popularity at home, there is a corner of the globe where his brand remains remarkably resilient: Eastern Europe. Last Sunday, the far -right populist who loves Trump, George Simion, exceeded the first round of the presidential elections of Romanias, obtaining more than 40% of the votes and a realistic path upwards. Echoing Trumps to agree to make America again large, Simion promises to restore the Romanian people what was removed from them. It is not an aberrant value.

In neighboring Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban openly embraces the standard European-bred coat. Trumpworlds' influence in the region extends beyond politics. Jared Kushner heads a real estate company in downtown Belgrade, and Donald Trump Jr recently completed his second tour in months of Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, rubbing his shoulders with politicians, commercial elites and cryptographic entrepreneurs wishing to forge links with the Trump family.

The fascination of Eastern Europe for the first president of America is supplied both by ideological alignment and pragmatism with a hard nose. The Maga message resonates widely through the post-communist landscape. A recent Gallup survey before the 2024 US elections showed that 49% of respondents in Bulgaria and Hungary and 59% drugs in Serbia preferred Trump to Kamala Harris. It is not a coincidence. From supporters of AFD in the former party of Eastern Germany to the Georgian Georgian Dream Party in Tbilisi, the illiberal actors of the region are gather against the liberal democratic consensus. Their opinions on questions such as LGBTQ rights, race, gender, multiculturalism, vaccines and Ukraine reflect those of the Trumps base. Trumps conviviality towards Vladimir Putin has further strengthened in nations adapted to Russia like Serbia.

There is also a transnational dimension. In the United States, Eastern European diasporas tend to promote Trump, driven by social conservatism or competition with other ethnic and racial groups. Their counterparts in Western Europe are also inclined, even if they benefit from the very open policies that they often hide. In recent recent elections, 60% of Romanians living in the European Union and the United Kingdom voted for Simion. Many had already argued Calin Georgescu, an extreme right figure publicly defended by the American vice-president JD Vance at the Munich security conference.

At home, the elites see in Trump a potential catalyst. A powerful friend in Washington who neglects corruption and democratic retro-food could be advantageous both at the national and international level. The prospect that the American foreign policy becomes indistinguishable from the commercial program of Trump organizations is attractive in a region filled with opaque sectors such as infrastructure, energy and mining. The recent agreement of US-UKRAINE American critical minerals is considered a plan for curling the favor of a transactional white house.

This relationship already leads to dividends. In April, the Trump administration reversed the sanctions against Antal Rogan, a near Orban ally, originally imposed by the Magnitsky Global Law by the Biden administration. This decision raised hopes elsewhere: in Bulgaria, the MANORNATE and the political heavyweight Delyan Perevski also sanctioned under Magnitsky would have watched a similar stay.

However, European Europes Trump craze can be fragile. Ironically, prevails over economic nationalism threatens to undermine the economies very governed by its ideological allies. Hungary and Slovakia, both strongly dependent on car exports, suffer from American prices. The Slovakias automotive industry alone represents almost 30% of national exports and employs 10% of the workforce. Even a modest price of 10% could decimate jobs in the industrial belt of the center of Europe.

These economic benefits would have political consequences. In the Czech Republic, this could stimulate populist Andrej Babis, a Trump businessman. But in Hungary, Orban is already facing a serious challenge by Peter Magyar, with elections that are looming next year. In Slovakia, Robert Fico governs with a thin majority and an increasing dissent from the public, its long -term survival is uncertain.

Trumpism has already proven a responsibility for right -wing allies in Canada and Australia. While Eastern Europe remains more receptive, the region is not immune to the risks of identification with a movement that fits against the European Union, liberal values ​​and global economic integration.

The Maga revolution can still trigger crowds in Bucharest and Belgrade, but its contradictions could just as well burn those who kiss it.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

