Donald Trump attacks Emmys for the appointment of 60 minutes





Updated, with comments from Emmys: Donald Trump's attack on Emmys this morning was predictable.

Last week, 60 minutes was nominated for a news and an Emmy documentary for her October interview with Kamala Harris. It is the same segment which is the source of the trial of $ 20 billion in Trump against CBS, saying that he deliberately published the interview in a way to stimulate Harris's electoral luck.

Calling the appointment of “total slap in front of anyone who believes in truth and in honest journalism”, wrote Trump on Truth Social, “60 minutes and his business parents applied to obtain an Emmy for an illegally falsified interview, or other points of sale name them for this doubtful” honore “?”

Trump continued after Harris was shown by giving a different answer to the same question on an overview of the 60 -minute segment shown the day before, on Face The Nation.

In the interview, the correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Harris to him why Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not listen to the Biden administration.

Harris replied: “Well, Bill, the work we have done resulted in a number of movements in this region by Israel which have been very provoked, or to result from many things, including our plea for what must happen in the region. And we are not going to stop doing it. We are not going to stop continuing. “

CBS and 60 minutes, however, say that there was nothing misleading on this subject: the first part of Harris's response was shown on face The Nation; The second on 60 minutes.

Many legal experts see Trump's trial, alleging the violation of a Texas Consumer Act, as well as doubtful, in particular given the protections of the first amendment. But as Paramount Global seeks the regulatory approval of its merger with Skydance, the company's lawyers were in settlement talks with the Trump team.

The Harris segment was nominated for an exceptional edited interview. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which administers EMMYS, said that bids are examined by independent panels of journalists from all over the industry.

“Natas does not select nominees or winners, and only intervenes when the competition rules are raped. Editorial or political points of view are not a factor of eligibility or consideration,” the organization said.

The organization added: “The 60 -minute segment featuring vice -president Kamala Harris (” The Democratic Ticket “, nominated in the category of exceptional published interviews) – now the subject of a trial brought by President Trump against CBS – was evaluated by two distinct panels of judges, including senior leaders of the biggest American press organization. of his journalism. “”

The prices will be awarded on June 25.

Trump previously attacked the Emmys Primetime – offered by the sister organization Academy of Television Arts and Sciences – for not having granted the apprentice, calling the “dishonest” ceremony. His attacks appeared during one of her debates with Hillary Clinton in 2016, when she said: “There was even a time when he had not had an Emmy for his television program three years in a row and he began to tweet that the Emmys were faked against him.”

“Should get it,” said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2025/05/trump-emmys-60-minutes-nomination-1236389190/

