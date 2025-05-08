Chinas Xi Jinping attacks the hegemony before the summit with Vladimir Putin

Xi Jinping established a parallel between the hegemony of the modern United States and the arrogant fascist forces 80 years ago, before the Thursdays of the celebrations of the victory day of Vladimir Putin and the celebrations of the Second World War.

The Chinese and Russian presidents use the visit to report the strength of their alliance against the international order led by the United States, because President Donald Trump triggers prices on Beijing and tries to push Moscow to a peace agreement with Ukraine.

The Just Forces of the World, including China and the Soviet Union, courageously fought and defeated arrogant fascist forces side by side, wrote in an article published in the Russian and Chinese media. He added: 80 years later, unilateralism, hegemony and intimidation are extremely harmful. Humanity is again at a crossroads.

Moscow struck a similar note at the Thursday summit, the first between Putin and Xi since Trump took office in January and intensified the trade war.

The meeting will send a powerful signal against attempts to rewrite the results of the Second World War while Europe was preparing for war with Russia as the third Reich did once, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the Newswire Tass state.

The two leaders will however have to overcome the challenges, as China seeks to improve relations with Europe after being struck by American prices. Beijing also fears that a Trump-Putin Dntte can affect his partnership with Russia.

Vladimir Putin has a video game with Chinese President Xi Jinping in January Gavril Grigorov / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

On Friday, XI will attend a Red Square parade for the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Unions of the Second World War alongside 28 other foreign leaders, including Brazil Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, Serbias Aleksandar Vui and Slovakias Robert Fico.

The preparations were spoiled by three days of Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia which forced the closure of Moscow airports for several hours.

The Kremlin wants the image of Xi observing the military of Russia could emphasize how it has overcome years of Western attempts to isolate Moscow on the invasion of Ukraine. Putin justified the war by baseless comparisons of the kyiv government with Nazi Germany.

Beijing did not openly take sides during the war, but helped Moscow weather sanctions, bilateral trade from $ 147 billion in 2021 to 245 billion dollars last year.

In recent months, however, bilateral exports have slowed down to their lowest level since the start of the invasion due to the drop in prices for Russian hydrocarbons and the fall in Russian demand from Chinese cars.

The economic relationship between China and Russia is already very high, in part because of the war in Ukraine, and there may not be much additional potential, said Li Mingjiang, professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

To considerably develop trade with Russia, China should take into account ambitious infrastructure projects such as Siberia-2 gas power, which he hesitated to do, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Russia, struggling with high inflation led by war, has a limited capacity to absorb even more volumes of Chinese products, he added.

But if Trump refuses to conclude an agreement with China on prices, Beijing could stop worrying about American sanctions against Russia, said Gabuev. If there are 125% of prices, they can simply tell the United States to fuck and do what they want with Russia, he said.

The United States trade war has also pushed Beijing closer to Europe, potentially limiting the long way that XI can deepen links with Russia. Some Chinese experts have declared that the country would be eager to see Russia signing a peace agreement when the United States is stopped with Ukraine, if only to simplify its relations with Europe.

If the war could be finished, China could finally finish this act of rope with Russia and the West and return to slower relations between the great powers. Ukraine's war haunts China, said Zhu Feng, dean of the Nanjing University of International Studies.

Nanyang's technological universities have said that if China will not openly separate with Russia, I would not be surprised if Chinese officials are quietly … Delivering certain messages that could help reassure Europeans that China will try to quietly play a useful role in terms of cease-fire contract.

XI did not mention Ukraine in its article. Instead, he attacked the war criminals of the Second World War, describing China and Russia as constructive forces in maintaining global strategic stability and calling for the maintenance of the Charter of the United Nations.

But analysts said that his message would raise some eyebrows since Putin has launched the largest European conflict since the Second World War, in violation of the UN rules, and was accused of war crimes itself.

People will see irony and contradictions, said Li. It would certainly be, for the rest of the international community, weaken the effectiveness of these Chinese accounts.