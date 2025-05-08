



The cardinals entering the conclave believe that they will be guided by the Holy Spirit by deciding who to choose as the next leader of the Catholic Church.

But even the most pious of them know that if the celestial intervention plays a role, the same goes for the much more terrestrial realities of the current changes in international politics.

There are always geographic and ideological considerations in the choice of a new Pope, with tensions between the progressive and traditional factions to decide on the future orientation of the Church.

Of the 133 cardinals eligible to vote, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis. The late Pope has tried to make the college of Cardinals more inclusive by choosing a lot from the world of world, especially since in the end and Asia are the areas of the greatest growth of Catholicism. Despite this, European cardinals remain the largest voting block with 52, more than double the number of each of the other continents.

A more inclusive conclave is ironically also more divided. Many progressive positions of Francis, such as approving the blessing of gay couples or allowing divorced to receive communion, have encountered a resistance of certain African cardinals, which tend to be more conservative and to fear such movements could undermine the teachings of the Church.

The deceased Pope had often enabled local bishops the last word on many of these questions to adapt to regional differences, but criticism fear that this decentralization could lead to inconsistencies. The conclave can prioritize the choice of someone who, according to him, can preserve the unity of the Church.

Age is also important, with many cardinals considered too young for work. The resignations of the papacy remain disappeared, so that the conclave can refrain from electing a man who could remain in the role for several decades in a rapidly evolving world.

The elephant in the chapel

All popes reflect their time. Pope John Paul II came from Poland then common during the Cold War. Pope Francis was the world's first pope in the world at a time when immigration has become a key international problem.

Given the impact he has on global policy, Donald Trump could end up being the elephant in the chapel. He had openly faced with Pope Francis on questions such as climate change and the treatment of migrants.

The United States not only imports diplomatically but financially too. About a third of all donations to the world's church come from the United States, by far the largest donor country. During the last elections, Donald Trump increased his vote among American Catholics, with 56% voting for him.

Whatever the new pope, he will direct the church in a world increasingly shaped by Donald Trump. As they make their decision, the cardinals keep this in mind.

