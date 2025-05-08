Donald prevails over the war of information against America





I am a geek that I remember when Barack Obama caused a sensation by freeing government data so that Americans can use it to do things like comparing colleges and starting businesses.

It was in 2013 and talking about an catchy abundance program was not even a glow in the eye of anyone. Instead, Obama has signed a decree entitled to make open and read the machine the new defect for government information. Bravo to become viral, guys.

It was, of course, much more interesting than its title. The Obama administration considered government information as a precious national asset which, in the hands of creative Americans, would become even more precious. Have facilitated data search and use it more easily, so that entrepreneurs can create products and services that we have not even imagined yet, said Obama.

Its announcement noted that the US economy already benefited from a lot of industries and products using government weather data and formerly military GPS technology. The new initiative has made data previously inaccessible or unmanageable available in open and machine -readable formats, while properly protecting confidentiality, confidentiality and security of confidentiality.

It was a relatively obscure moment. I would probably not remember it at all, with the exception of the contrast with Donald Trumps' first mandate, when government data became unreliable and sometimes have completely disappeared. Now, in his second presidency, it is a major obsession for me and many others. Huge collections of scientific and statistical data have already disappeared, while enormous covers of personal data, health, income and Moreare in the hands of unknown and inexperienced people who have no business who have access to it, depending on the laws or common sense.

Not only that, but Donald Trumps said that the objective is to pool American data which has so far been compartmentalized and protected within individual agencies. You cannot become more explicit than the title of this executive decree of March 20: stop waste, fraud and abuse by eliminating information silos.

The latest data is in danger is the information protected by the Social Security Administration. Trump asked the Supreme Court to give Elon Musks Doge the permission to access personal data for hundreds of millions of tense Americans, so that they can decide whether you are dead or cheater. This is sensitive to time, lawyers argued in a file last week. DOGE needs access to divert fraud, waste and abuse, they said. In addition, other government employees have access to data, so why not them?

Let me count the tracks. Who are they? What education and what training do they have? What verification did she have? What clearances do they have? Do they understand what the multiple federal confidentiality laws need? Do they have a reason to suspect fraud, waste and abuse on a scale that justifies wholesale access to individual and confidential data?

Karianne Jones, lawyer for unions and retirees trying to block access to Doge, said that Doge intimidates the agency. They cannot explain why they want this data. They can't really tell you what data they want. They want everything. They want the source code, and they want to do it without any restrictions, she told the Associated Press.

The fourth Circuit Court of Appeals said last week in a 96 opinion that the Americans, when they shared sensitive information with the government, fully expected that it was fiercely protected. He also said that DOGE already has access to anonymized data which is generally used to detect fraud and upgrade of technology. These are the court, the same jobs as Doge claims, so it should be enough access.

Let's be honest here. This is an administration that erases the information he does not like, including on vaccines, LGBTQ health, the climate and, of course, Dei. He arms and twists the information against the people she wants to demonize or marginalize.

You cannot count on this administration to provide factual data, and you certainly cannot trust it with the most intimate details of your life. DOGE troops searching for savings and technological improvements are not responsible for the taxpayer. And we know that one of them is a teenager.

There are at least eleven proceedings claiming that Doge raped the 1974 law on privacy, but they can be overwhelmed by events. As update observers say that Trump, Musk and their allies are already going well towards their increasingly obvious objective: compile agency information on everyone everywhere in a single database easily available.

Musk builds a spy machine using the data he was looted by the American public, wrote Jason Sattler's strategist last week. It is an unprecedented state of surveillance in America, said Julia Angwin in the New York Times, ready to locate immigrants that Trump wanted to expel, the criticisms he wants to draw or punish, or compromise the information he can use to humiliate enemies.

An under-authorized player here is the Palantant technology company, founded by Musk Frenemy Peter Thiel after the September 11 attacks with lots of CIA seeds. The company has built vast interconnected databases for American military and intelligence agencies to find and kill terrorists abroad. Now, its engineers are anchored in American government agencies, including the IRS and the staff management office, the construction of mega-system to follow migrants and pursue the other objectives of the Doge and the wider Trump agendas.

A short and frightening of the Atlantic HeadlineAmerical Panopticapted the moment might. A panopticon is a circular prison in which all prisoners can be seen at any time by a goalkeeper located in the center. In the philosopher Jeremy Benthams Original design of the panopticon, the prisoners could not say if the guard looked at them at some point, then they would act as if they were watched at any time. If it looks like a disturbing way of describing America today, well, tell yourself that it is just a metaphor.

The fact is that we now have a president abandoning the essential scientific data to a rapid clip, sending a quick trip and breaks the saboteurs to collect other data of data, personal data of an equally fast clip and supervising a frightening but very practical consolidation of all the data he needs to be the president who makes his friends and his recovery to his enemies.

It hurts almost, in fact, it hurts, to recall an era when we had a president who considered data as an economic engine, who believed in American entrepreneurs and innovators and innovators, and in the potential of government data to help them create jobs and entire industries. A president whose objective was to improve American life and make America more prosperous.

This president said once there was no liberal America and a conservative America, just from the United States of America. But it was a long time ago.

