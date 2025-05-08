



Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Moscow on Wednesday for a three -day key visit, including a Grand Victory Day show and a demonstration of support for Vladimir Putin. Moscow and Beijing declared a “limitless partnership” of the weeks before Putin commanded the offensive of Ukraine in Russia in February 2022. Their enlarged military and commercial links disturbed the West. The visit comes from the increase in China-US on American commercial prices, while President Donald Trump also made Putin openings in order to mediate the conflict in Ukraine. In an article in the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta published on Wednesday, XI praised the “resilient” links in China-Russia and called for other countries to stay outside their relationship. “The two parties should jointly resist any attempt to interfere and undermine the friendship and mutual trust in China-Russia, not to be confused by temporary or disrupted events by difficult seas and use the certainty and resilience of the strategic cooperation of China-Russia to jointly promote the process of global multipolarization and the construction of a community with a shared future man, “he wrote.

The arrival of XI was broadcast on Russian state television. The Kremlin did a day earlier rented to the relations of Russia-China as a “real example” of cooperation and said that they were “at their highest point”. He said Putin and Xi would discuss Ukraine and Russia-US relations at an individual meeting. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that leaders “will rally the world South South, to shape global governance in the right direction, would unequivocally oppose unilateralism and intimidation, and jointly promoted an equal and ordered multipolar world,” said CCTV CCTV CCTV state broadcaster. Guest of honor Putin will speak to the “biggest” annual parade of the victory day in Moscow on Friday for the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War to reach his support for his troops which are fighting in Ukraine. XI must be the guest of honor of the May 9 parade among 29 other foreign leaders, three of whom come from unrecognized or partially recognized states. Putin ordered a three-day ceasefire on Ukraine's front lines to coincide with the celebrations. Kyiv rejected the gesture as an attempt by Moscow to guarantee the security of the parade and called for a one month's ceasefire instead. Ukraine – which drew drones in Moscow in the days that go to the parade – said that he could not take responsibility for what's going on in Russia. Some countries had approached Kyiv to request the security of their leaders attending the parade, he added. China sent 102 soldiers – the largest foreign military contingent among the 13 participating countries – for the event. Ukraine warned Tuesday against any foreign troop participating in the parade, the appellant “unacceptable” and helping Moscow to “whiten his war crimes”. The Second World War, officially recalled in Russia as the “Great Patriotic War”, had a devastating impact on the Soviet Union, causing more than 20 million civil and military dead. Throughout his reign, Putin exploited this national trauma, making the most important public holiday in Russia on May 9 and defending his army as defenders against fascism. The Kremlin has also established parallels between its offensive against Ukraine and the fight against the Nazis. Fine line China has presented itself as a neutral party in the conflict of more than three years, although Western governments say that its close ties with Russia have provided crucial economic and diplomatic support to Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China of providing weapons to Russia and that Beijing presumed to be at least 155 Chinese nationals fighting alongside the Russian forces. Beijing denied that its citizens were recruited en masse by Russia and urged Chinese nationals not to get involved in conflicts. He also rejected the assertions that she provided weapons to any part of the war. Over the past decade, China and Russia have however deepened their links, Beijing becoming Moscow's largest trading partner after western western sanctions. But Russia only classifies as the fifth trading partner of China, Beijing by relying mainly on Moscow for its vast supply of natural gas and oil. Chinese companies quickly intervened to fill the void left by the exodus of Western companies – especially in the automotive sector – after the launch of its invasion of Ukraine.

