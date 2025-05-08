DPM DAR says that Pakistan, in India, the NSAS contacted the missile attacks





The Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar speak to the media in this un dated image. AFP Pakistan decides when we react, says Dar.

DPM says that India action is not forgiven.

He calls Turkiye a brother very close to Pakistan. Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, said that the national security advisers (NSA) of Pakistan and India spoke after missile strikes not provoked in New Delhis. There were contacts between the two, yes, he said TRT World In response to a question of whether the NSA contacted Indias night against Pakistan. India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning, an assault that Islamabad described a “act of blatant war” while tensions leave the nuclear rivals after a fatal attack on Indian tourists, he illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (iiojk) last month. Islamabad said six Pakistani locations from mosques to hydroelectric projects were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 injuries after launching India last night. In retaliation, the armed forces of Pakistan shot down five planes from the Indian Air Force (IAF), seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and a number of control posts along the control line (LOC). Speaking to TRT WorldDar said: “India has done something that is not tolerant.” The country will decide when and what mode and what form we will react in the future, he added. He said Turkiye was the first country to publish an official declaration of conviction on the assault of the India. This morning after the attack, which was almost after midnight, around 1 a.m., the first call I received was from the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Turkiye, said Dar. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his preparation for Turkiyes to do his best to avoid a new climbing of tensions between India and Pakistan. Erdogan expressed the solidarity of Turkiyes with Pakistan and exercised his condolences to martyrs, and prayed for the rapid recovery of the wounded. Declarations A very supported order, Dar said that Erdogans' words have shown that Turkiye was like a brother very close to Pakistan. One of the first ambassadors to contact him personally and through the Pakistans Aarthnuson after Indias Strikes was the Turkish ambassador to Islamabad, Dar added. So you can assess our brotherhood, our friendship and our proximity, he added. The Turkish president expressed support for the calm Pakistans and measured the approach to resolve the crisis. In a separate declaration, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the attack on India had created a risk of total war and sentenced its provocative stages and targeting civilians. We greatly appreciate our friendship and our brotherhood with Turkiye, added Dar. In addition to Trkiye, other countries and multilateral actors such as the United Nations have also called for an early resolution of the military dispute between the two countries.

