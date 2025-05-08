



For years now, I thought that ungrateful children in America deserve three dolls and five pencils at most. Everything more about the little miserable and makes them happy.

Trump says prices can have an impact on the amount that parents buy for children

President Donald Trump says that prices on China can have an impact on the cost of children's products.

I have long been a voter for a problem, and this problem is to make sure that American families can only buy their children a limited number of dolls and pencils. This is why I pride my vote for President Donald “Three Dolls” Trump, and I am delighted to see him coming on the thing that matters most to me.

In a recent interview, Trump was questioned about his prices on China and how they could drive at higher prices and empty store shelves, and he said this American children: I just say they don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.

Exactly.

We need Trump to tell parents how many dolls and pencils they can buy

When Trump tackled the rationing of dolls for the first time, he offered a limit of two dollars: maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, you know, and maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than they would normally do.

You can see how kind and generous is Trump because he quickly abandoned two-Doll's proposal in favor of the aforementioned proposal of three Dolls per child. We are fortunate to have a billionaire in charge which allows young people from America to such extravagance, who says with confidence in the parents not to worry about the rise in prices while humbly keeping their low taxes.

Opinion: Is Trump in mental decline? It seems much worse than Biden.

On board the Air Force One on May 4, Trump said: a 10 -year -old girl, a 9 -year -old girl, a 15 -year -old girl does not need 37 dolls. It could be very satisfied with two, three or four or five.

Easy there, Mr. President. I don't think we have to become too cowardly with the rules and start to encourage four or five dolls. Three should certainly be the maximum authorized.

It is a period of “shared sacrifice”, say that people who do not sacrifice

After all, we are in an economic moment which requires a shared sacrifice, the one that Trump has created because he likes to repeat the rates of the word, as it is his right.

The republican representative of Ohio, David Joyce, who, according to the Quantitative Quiver Financial Technology Company, has a net value of more than $ 4.5 million, said this on April 5: the idea that the Christmas trade is already starting to slow down … And there could be less around, I understand. I think the American people will understand this because the American people understand the shared sacrifice.

Correct. As the multimillionaire said, we, the Americans, understand a shared sacrifice. Like when we were asked to wear small facial masks during a fatal world pandemic and everyone complied without complaint or a single cry of tyranny!

To support Trumps' prices, I am sure that all Americans will be 100% on board with the rationing of dolls and ensuring that children do not exceed their annual pencil limit, especially since pencils will soon cost $ 100.

The president's children may have grown in the midst of incalculable opulence and probably solid gold pencils, but that does not mean that our heartbreaking non-millionaire children should be treated in the same way.

What kind of spoiled child needs more than five pencils?

Speaking of pencils, I applaud the policy at five points per cunning. When my children grew up, they sometimes returned from school with more than five pencils six, seven, even eight and that disgusted me. I would say, you there! The youngest. What do you do with all these pencils? Who do you think you are, Donald Trump?

What would the youngest answer: Who Donald Trump?

I did not know how disrespectful it was at the time, so I now put it to the ground retroactively, even if he is an adult.

Opinion: Chérie, Trump has narrowed the economy! And the elongated coward still blames Biden.

Trump should consider a price on the cakes then

Just say that pencils are a luxury and American children must learn to use them until their fingers bleed to try to write with a pointed knot.

The same goes for dolls. If you want more dolls than you are allocated, you will find a rock and glue sticks, assuming your family is rich enough to afford the glue.

With the crisis of dolls and pencils resolved, I hope Trump will now use prices to do something about the cake. After all, what type of gourmet population is authorized to do it and eat it too? It is time for a shared sacrifice, people.

Having and eating cake is an indulgence reserved only for those who tell us to tighten our belts.

The following columnist today rex huppkeon bluesky [email protected] on facebook atfacebook.com/rexisajerk

