From May 9 violence to political isolation

May 9, 2022 will be remembered as one of the most consecutive days in recent political history in Pakistan. Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, violent demonstrations broke out across the country, targeting military facilities in an unprecedented escalation. The demonstrators stormed the army buildings, burned monuments and clashed with the police in scenes that shocked the nation.

The state machinery quickly blamed PTI for orchestrated violence. Dozens of cases have been recorded against leaders and party workers, with serious accusations, including sedition, terrorism and incentive against the armed forces. PTI, however, denied any organizational role in violence and insisted that the thug elements had diverted the demonstrations. The party called for an independent judicial commission to verify the truth, but in vain. No neutral or transparent investigation has been held to date, leaving many unanswered questions and fueling public skepticism.

In the absence of regular procedure, repression has intensified. Imran Khan and several senior leaders have been arrested under various accusations, many of whom are still faced with a trial or are behind bars. Thousands of workers have been brought together and many remain in prison without official convictions. Press conferences have become a public dissociation theater, with eminent personalities PTI announcing their departure from the party – after their release from the guard. The exodus appeared coordinated and the criticisms labeled her as a coerce.

The party, formerly known for its centralized command and discipline, has disintegrated in factions. The organizational structures were dismantled and a story was built aggressively that the PTI was an anti-state and anti-military outfit. This messaging has not only damaged the party's public image, but also painted its supporters as national security threats – deepening polarization.

A surprising return

Despite this systematic dismemberment, PTI succeeded in dramatic return during the general elections of February 2024. Under extreme constraints – freedom of the limited campaign, a hostile media environment and imprisoned or underground leadership – the party has obtained the greatest number of seats in the National Assembly. It was a clear demonstration of its basic strength and public support.

However, PTI could not translate its electoral victory into executive power. The differences with the PPP, which had initially shown interest in forming a coalition, are not resolved. The leadership of the PTI insisted to go solo, refusing to make compromises or to build alliances with what the “parts of status quo”. This reluctance to collaborate cost the government to the government and pushed it back to the opposition benches.

Always outside the system

Since his return to Parliament, PTI's conduct has remained combative and non -parliamentary. He continues to operate in isolation, refusing to engage in bipartite efforts or a political dialogue. The party approach is still rooted in the rejection policy – rejecting the system, its institutions and its political rivals – although it is now part of the same democratic framework.

This self-imposed isolation was a recurring scheme. After losing the vote on the lack of confidence in April 2022 by only two votes, PTI chose to resign en masse from the National Assembly instead of consolidating its opposition role. This decision created a political void, ultimately leading to its erasure of circles for the development of policies and the media landscape. The strategy of the street agitation party on parliamentary commitment turned against him, marginalizing him during the main national debates.

Internally, PTI is anything but united. The leadership emptiness created by Khan's incarceration has not yet been credible. It is increasingly suspected that the party is managed at a distance by forces external to its own organizational structures. Consequently, factions have emerged, each claiming to represent the “real” party vision.

These internal divisions affected PTI's performance in Parliament, its ability to formulate political alternatives and even basic coordination in its ranks. The chain of command is not clear and decision -making appears ad hoc. Without the single vocal command authority, the party risks losing its identity in the midst of internal contradictions and external pressures.

The most worrying development may have been the decision to boycott a key meeting of the National Security Council summoned to discuss increasing tensions with India. In doing so, the party missed the opportunity to contribute to the national consensus during a period of potential conflict. His absence was not only symbolic; He highlighted a refusal to engage in the most critical conversations on the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.

This model of behavior is not only undemocratic; It is politically irresponsible. Democracy requires participation, dialogue and a compromise. PTI's refusal to work within the system, associated with its requests for negotiations with the establishment, reflects a contradictory position: the search for political power while refusing to play by democratic standards.

Pakistan democracy cannot work without dynamic and responsible opposition. The PTI has the public mandate, but he must decide if he wants to use it to strengthen the democratic process or to remain in perpetual confrontation. The reconstruction of confidence with political stakeholders, engaging in legislative processes and accepting institutional standards are essential stages for the political rehabilitation of the party.

The time has come for PTI to evolve. The street policy may have helped build its movement, but the United States requires maturity, dialogue and understanding of how to operate according to the rules. If PTI wishes to remain relevant and play a constructive role in the formation of the future of Pakistan, he must abandon his siege mentality and embrace democratic commitment – not only as a tactic, but as a principle.

It is only then that he can claim to be a part that represents not only dissent, but governance.

