The second mediation session of the Jokowi diploma trial at the solo district court ended the dead end

The solo district court (PN) held a mediation session of the second number 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT linked to the act of laws and law concerning the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The second mediation ends the deadlock or without an agreement.

Jokowi's lawyer, YB Irpan, said the applicant had always filed the same requests, so that Jokowi as a defendant 1, has shown his original diploma in the public. This was rejected by the defendant 1.

“The requests filed by the applicant are the same, so that the defendant 1 in this Jokowi case openly shows his diploma of origin in public. We expressly declare to reject these requests. It is suitable for this mediation, we have consulted Mr. Jokowi, by asking the mediator, so that mediation does not occur a peace agreement, or in other words impasseSo it's not over, “Ipan told you the media to Mrs. Solo on Wednesday (5/5/2025).

Scroll to continue with content

In this mediation, Jokowi was in fact invited by a mediator to assist directly as director. Irpan assessed that Jokowi did not need to be present for various reasons.

“There are several considerations such as the applicant not having legal standinghave no interest, are not allowed to bring legal action linked to the alleged Jokowi using a false diploma in the process of Pilwalkot Solo, Piligub Jakarta and the presidential election. It is possible and appropriate, Mr. Jokowi does not complete the mediation process in a victory solution with the applicant, “he said.

IRPAN rate, the absence of Jokowi does not mean not having good faith by finishing the case. Because Jokowi has named his power in this mediation process.

In this case, Jokowi wants this case to continue. It is therefore planned that the applicant can prove where the false diploma of Jokowi is questioned.

“I hope that the case will continue whatever the consequences. Because according to the claimant's claim, he will prove that the Pak Jokowi diploma is false. Instead, I want to know where his false diploma is, it is the plaintiff who knows. Because the defendant never uses a false diploma, so that he is appropriate by Jokowi.

“Because if it is not dealt with by the panel of judges for a case exam, then questions of false diplomas will become wild bullets. Jokowi feels attacked by the honor of his good name, his dignity,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the applicant Muhammad Taufiq, has always insisted with his opinion that Jokowi had no original diploma. In addition, Jokowi did not dare to show the original diploma.

“It's simple, if people on the road are intercepted, the vehicle is equipped with letters, just show the STNK. Secondly, if Jokowi is not present and gives a decision, it becomes bad perception. Because in the end, people will say that the school will not be important, because its diploma is kept secret,” said Taufiq.

“There is no term withdraw legal action. How the model includes the strategy,” he added.

Taufiq lawyer Andhika Dian Prasetyo said his party would determine a new strategy so that Jokowi is willing to show his original diploma.

“What is clear is that we are always on request“Said Andhika.

(Apu / dil)