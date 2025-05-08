Politics
Brother Joko Widodo clandestinely classified articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law, only to criminalize academics and activists?
By: Ahmad Khozinudin, SH, Advocate, coordinator of the anti-criminalization academic and academic team
Frankly, the writer is enough fed up with all the game and the game (read: LIES) Brother Jokowi. Imagine, he said on several occasions that he felt that he felt, feeling slander, police reported.
During the report of the metropolitan police (30/4), he also confessed, said he was shocked and slandered. Due to the complaint offense, his brother Jokowi then pointed out to the police.
Yesterday (6/5), brother Jokowi again claimed to feel “insulted Sehaina-Hinya, lowering as low as possible”, when he was interviewed by the media of his home (solo). But, what are the facts of the police report made by Brother Jokowi?
When the clarification invitation was published at one of our customers Rizal Fadilah, SH, the letter from the metropolitan police of Jakarta was based on a police report made by brother Joko Widodo. Then, is the reported article only linked to pollution and slander?
It turns out that, in the Clarification Invitation Letter issue: B / 10536 / V / RES.1.14 // 2025 / DitRESKRIMP POLDA METRO, which was made on the report of Joko Widodo in the penal code not only containing the pollution article (310 Criminal Code) and Fitnah (311 of the Criminal Code). Brother Jokowi also included (read: Traffic council) 35 and 32 of the ITE law, which had nothing to do with pollution and slander. This article is linked to electronic documents, either to the modification and modification of forms, or to the handling of electronic and authentic documents. The criminal threat is 12 years and 8 years in prison.
What is the basis of articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law concluded in the Jokowi police report? Is it, the work of Jokowi's lawyer with the title of professor? Where is the basis of the teacher's science, entering articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law which has nothing to do with the complaints of Jokowi which feel affectionate and slandered?
Or, Jokowi and his legal team deliberately, want to imprison our customers, namely Dr. Roy Suryo, Dr. Rismon Sianipar, Rizal Fadilah and Dr. Tifa? The mode, by countering articles whose criminal threats are more than 5 years old, so that the police can hold the suspect?
If you want to be consistent, Jokowi reports his own file with a complaint offense, only article 310 of the penal code and article 311 of the penal code, because these two articles complain of offenses. If you wish to use the article of the ITE law, only article 27a of the ite law is relevant.
Why enter articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law? 2 This article is a general offense. Not a complaint offense. If it is indeed a criminal linked to the fake diploma of Jokowi, he should have been the subject of an investigation for a long time by the police of the criminal investigation without delay the complaints of Jokowi's brother.
When the false diploma affair which imprisoned Bambang Tri and Gus Nur, these two articles, namely articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law, on the basis of law number 11 of 2008, were never used to investigate Bambang Tri and Gus Nur. Why, these two articles miraculously appeared suddenly in the report of Jokowi's brother concerning his false diploma?
If you want to be honest, do not make any noise, it should focus on article 310 of the penal code and the penal code 311 in conjunction with article 27a of the ite law. Do not make noise, including the smuggling of articles 35 and 32 of the ITE law.
We are ready to fight fairly, without our customers being held with a full article. We are ready to win the case because before Haris Azhar and Fathia Maulidiyanti won against Luhut Panjaitan, who felt that he was shocked and slandered.
Because we are sure, our customers are advisable on data, facts and knowledge. Stop, all forms of criminalization of academics and activists. [].
