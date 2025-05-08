



CNN –

President Donald Trump has teased an important commercial announcement which will be announced on Thursday that a familiar source with the administration plans told CNN that the agreement will be the United Kingdom.

It is yet another sign of possible relief of historically high prices that have threatened serious damage to American and global economies.

Big press conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 am, the Oval Office, concerning an important trade agreement with representatives of a large country and very respected. The first of many !!! Trump posted on Wednesday evening on Truth Social.

In his article, Trump did not specify which country, but his administration suggested that it was active negotiations with India, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan. Trumps, the best commercial advisor Peter Navarro, told CNN on Tuesday that he suspected that the United Kingdom could be the first country to sign a trade agreement with the United States.

I do not know if it will be the first United Kingdom or India first, it is a small turn in the history of this India, so it could slow things there, but I can assure the American people that there will be offers, and it will be very good deals for the American people, said Navarro.

The Financial Times said on Tuesday that a trade agreement in the United Kingdom could be signed this week and could exempt the United States from certain non-tariff commercial obstacles, including the 2% UKS digital service tax billed to American technological companies. In exchange, the United States could facilitate the price load of the United Kingdom, perhaps reducing or exempting the country by 25% of aluminum, steel and cars, the FT reported.

For weeks, Trump officials said they were talking to more than a dozen countries and approached an agreement, but none has so far been announced. Trump has often said that he was not in a hurry to sign an agreement, saying that countries have been tearing up America for years and that the high prices that the United States has imposed will help balance trade.

Despite the rhetoric of administrations according to which she is in advanced commercial negotiations with more than a dozen countries, real commercial transactions take a long time, often years, to chop. They generally involve incredibly complex chords, plunging into the minute of various goods and non -tariff barriers. They often involve important political considerations because various parties seek to protect voters with particular interests.

Instead, the agreement that Trump has teased is more likely a memorandum of understanding. This can lead to a drop in prices on a particular country of short-term products, but they will not do much that is equivalent to a substantial economic victory for a while.

And this is only one agreement. The reciprocal prices which entered into force on April 7 and were interrupted for 90 days on April 9 affect dozens of countries. A hundred others are subject to the universal rate at 10%. The administration cannot do them all by July 8.

The 90-day pricing break, which is now about 25% more, gives shortly for typical trade discussions that require months, even years, said Jacob Jensen, trade policies for the American Action Forum, a central-right-right political institute.

There is a significant difference if these transactions are official and written trade agreements rather than verbal commitments to buy more American products, because one has long-term economic implications and the other can be ignored, he added.

Trump said last month that he would not extend the prices a second time and, in fact, could act earlier to restore certain prices with the countries with which his administration cannot reach an agreement, perhaps in a few weeks.

It will be difficult for the American commercial representative to potentially negotiate 100 separate trade agreements within 90 days, which means that President Trump must soon determine whether the prices will be reintegrated or delayed, Jensen said.

And even if the transactions are finally concluded with all the countries, there is no guarantee that Trump would keep them. For example, Trump, during his first mandate, played a decisive role in the negotiation of the USMCA free trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, to abandon it to its second mandate, by invoicing a 25% rate outside of certain Mexican and Canadian goods. And by placing significant prices on practically all the goods entering the United States, Trump has also exploded a certain number of existing trade agreements with allies.

The announcement of the asset of a trade agreement is the second significant sign this week that the administration could be opened to negotiations which would ultimately reduce certain prices on foreign nations.

Tuesday, the secretary of the treasury, Scott Bessent, said that he and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer will both go to Geneva, Switzerland, where they will meet their Chinese counterparts.

Although Bessent told Fox News not to expect a major trade agreement, he admitted that it was an important step in negotiations and could defuse the tensions that led the United States to place at least a 145% rate on most Chinese products. In turn, China has placed a 125% price on American goods.

Trump, however, said on Wednesday that he would not reduce high prices on China before discussions, which, according to Beijing, had previously declared that it was a prerequisite for talks.

When asked in the oval office if it was open to withdraw the historically high prices to bring China to the negotiation table, Trump simply replied: No.

Nevertheless, any thaw in the trade war could be a welcome sign for companies and consumers in both countries and worldwide.

Punitive prices have already damaged economies from around the world, especially the Americas. The US economy was reversed in the first quarter, its first contraction in three years, while companies stored goods in anticipation of the Trumps Liberation Day rates, which started in the second quarter.

Although the confrontation of China-US is by far the most aggressive, Trump has also imposed important prices on most other countries in the world: a universal tariff at 10% on almost all goods entering the United States, more prices of 25% on steel, aluminum, cars, automotive parts and certain goods from Mexico and Canada.

So, the world will look at the announcement of Thursdays and the American-chinese discussions this weekend with anticipation.

The president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, said on Wednesday at a press conference that the prices could cause serious damage to the economy of the Americas. But he said that the trade talks that the United States holds with foreign countries could prevent the worst case.

The global economists of the International Monetary Fund, the OECD and the World Bank have all predicted that Trumps Trade War would have disastrous effects on the global economy, considerably slowing growth in certain countries, while reviving inflation. Many American economists and large banks predict that the United States could enter a recession this year.

This story has been updated with additional developments and context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/07/business/trade-deal-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos