Trump wants to reopen Alcatraz. Here is an overview of how he obtained his nameExBulletin

What most people know of Alcatraz, the infamous prison on the island of the Bay of San Francisco, focuses on a daring escape from 1962 by the prisoners Frank Morris and the Brothers Clarence and John Anglin. The dramatic escape was then immortalized in the 1979 Alcatraz Escape film, with Clint Eastwood representing Morris, the suspect brain of the plan.

But unexpectedly in recent days, Alcatraz who has closed as a prison the year following the escape and is now a popular tourist draw in the news, thanks to President Trump who ordered him to be rebuilt and reopened to host the “most ruthless and violent delinquents in the country,” he wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

“Alcatraz has a symbolic register, especially for a person from the generation of Mr. Trump”, according to Dan Berger, professor at the University of Washington, Bothell.

But Jolene Babyak, who lived on the island in adolescence when her father was a associate guardian there, says that Alcatraz was never a very practical penitentiary. It was expensive to work and be an island, it was difficult to restock. Food and water had to be brought from the continent. Babyak, the author of several books on Alcatraz, says that he cost three times more by prisoner than in the other federal installations of the day. For the amount of money spent “, they said you could put a man in the Waldorf Astoria today, it would be Trump Tower,” she said.

The story of origin of the name of the island is a complicated mixture of language, a story that dates back to the first Europeans to explore the coast of California and, a herd of sea birds. Before the island was known for the Birdman of Alcatraz, it was known for its birds.

Where does the word come from?

“English (language) has obtained the term Alcatraz of Spanish and / or Portuguese,” explains Jess Zafarris, the author of Word Etymology Books, including Words from Hell and the next unnecessary etymology. The word means Pelican or diving bird and was introduced from Arabic for some time after the Moors conquered the Iberian Peninsula in 711, she said.

“One of the most likely theories is that it comes from Arabic al-Ghattas, which means” the diver “. Alternatively, it could come or influence by a Portuguese word for a bucket on a water wheel, says Zafarris.

A Spanish naval officer, Juan Manuel de Ayala, led an expedition that traced the Bay of San Francisco in 1775 for the first time (although another explorer, Gaspar de Portol, be credited with being the first to see him in 1769). In the graph produced by Ayala cartographer, the island can be considered identified in legend as “Isla de Alcatrazes” because it would have been inhabited by many Pelicans.

A painting by the Baie de San Francisco showing the Alcatraz Island which was manufactured in 1775 during an expedition by the Spanish explorer Juan Manuel de Ayala.

“There is a touch of cool folk etymology, a linguistic swoop, you could say in English which is relevant for this discussion,” explains Zafarris. When the English sailors in the 1600s adopted the Spanish word Alcatraz, they thought it was influenced by the Latin Albus, which means the whiteness thus the word for the white Oin, the albatros, she says.

In The Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge, an albatrosur is considered a sign of good luck for sailors. When one of them kills the bird, it brings unluckiness, becoming an “albatross around his neck”.

“It is interesting that throughout its history, the link between the English word Albatros and the word Alcatraz has a strong impact on the perception of the prison,” explains Zafarris.

Because the federal penitentiary was so expensive and difficult to maintain, it “became figured by the figurative on the system, the way in which the rhyme of the albatros of the former sailor is a burden around his neck. And … The reopening of Alcatraz could again be an albatrosur or a burden for the federal budget,” she said.

How was the word used over time?

Long before he became the famous island prison, it was Fort Alcatraz, opened in 1858. The island offered a dominant view of the entrance to the bay.

“It is an ideal place to put military duty on the Bay of San Francisco” to defend it against an attack at sea, explains William Deverell, historian of the University of South California.

“The United States had a series of islands and garrisons as part of expansion to the west,” said Berger. “So at first Alcatraz was as far west as possible in the United States.”

In the early 1860s, the fort was used as a confederate prisoner camp. Deverell says that it was a long way to go through the prisoners of war, “in particular when you realize that there is no railroad,” adding that it could have been supposed to report “a feeling of total isolation and a sort of gulg of the civil war”.

From left to right are the laundry room, the power plant and the district-master on Alcatraz Island, in a photo taken on October 20, 1933 in San Francisco.

Around 1910, Alcatraz was used to hosting military prisoners, who built the emblematic three -story cellular house on the island that is still on the island today.

Later, when the US government built federal prisons for civilian detainees, he often seemed to see if he could reuse the military strong who already had penitentiary infrastructure, known as Berger.

“It was a kind of costly cost operation to transform Alcatraz from a military prison to a civil prison,” he said.

In other words, an economy measurement. At least it seemed at the time.

When Alcatraz was transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, “the cell bars were reinforced to better avoid escapes. The cells remained primitive and lacked intimacy”, according to the National Park Service.

Rocky island is tiny, only 22.5 square acres. Thus, when the federal penitentiary opened its cellular doors in 1934, there was not much room to house the prisoners. On average, during its 29th birthday, Alcatraz only held 260 prisoners less than 1% of the total population of federal detainees at the time. But as “worst of the worst”, it was sadly famous. The boss of Mob Al Capone and the Gangster Whitey Bulger had time there, just like George “Machine Gun” Kelly.

However, Morris and the Anglin brothers who used tools made from spoons have treated the Anglin brothers to carefully erase an opening in their cell walls, and on the night of June 11, 1962, climbing pipes to reach the roof and finally the water edge. They used a raft made from rain layers and braved San Francisco's treacherous bay in order to escape. They have never been reviewed, according to the FBI.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that these posters wanted and evidence of the 1962 escape from three prisoners of Alcatraz Island given to the National Park Service for exhibition to the public of the island, February 10, 1978.

The author Babyak lived on the island at the time of the infamous escape.

“Everyone was very shocked because of the program developed and because, of course, [Morris and the Anglins] has disappeared, “she said.

Babyak says she doesn't think the three did it.

“The guys who escape take this personality with them, and they tend to be perceptible,” she said. If they had arrived on the ground, “they would probably have been picked up in about a week for a maximum of two weeks.”

The following year, the prison was closed by ordinance of the general of the time Robert F. Kennedy. It was deemed too expensive and the maximum security installation which has just been completed in Marion, in Illinois, provided a place to house the ALCATRAZ prisoners at a lower cost.

Why does the word count today?

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Trump called Alcatraz which was a national park and a museum that attracts more than a million tourists each year “a symbol of law and order”.

But the shepherd of the University of Washington says that it would cost tens of millions of dollars to bring Alcatraz to federal standards for prisons and even less widen it.

“Part of the reason why Alcatraz has closed is that island prisons are very expensive,” he said.

“Infrastructure has always been a problem,” says Babyak. “Water is a problem [and] All wastewater was thrown into the bay. “”

“The island always collapsed structurally and is still it,” she said.

Deverell says that the idea of ​​reopening Alcatraz while serves little power as a powerful political message.

“It is a way of presenting a kind of stature of crime. It is a way of suggesting authority over California. And it is a way to express a kind of disdain for the National Park Service, I think,” he said. “Absolutely, it's like a trifecta news of distraction.”

