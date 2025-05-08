Modi Pické Name for Counterterror OP | Latest news from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen the evocative operation Sindoor, the code name for Indian forces strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan and followed the progress of the operation overnight, people said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informs President Droupadi Murmu about Operation Sindoor. (HT photo)

At a meeting of the cabinet held on Wednesday morning, Modi said that the country's armed forces deserve the merit of having carried out the Sindoor operation. According to the people mentioned above, the Prime Minister addressed his colleagues from the cabinet shortly after India targeted terrorist hubs in reprisal for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.

The PM followed the operation because she was in the process of her official residence, and it was his decision to appoint him Sindoor. He chaired the committee of the security firm shortly after the operation, then the full meeting of the cabinet, said a person informed of the details.

According to this person, the Prime Minister quickly credited the armed forces at the meeting of the cabinet after some ministers congratulated him on having crossed a decisive stage against Pakistan.

The PM is learned to have declared that the moment of action had been carefully chosen because the whole country turned to the government to act. He also said that the exercise had been done precisely to achieve his goal.

PM SHRI @Narendramod Ji chaired the firm's meeting after the launch of #operationSindoor. The cabinet welcomed the armed forces for their daring and successful operation against the terrorists, said the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of the Union, Kiren Rijiju, in a position on X.

At the start of the meeting, the Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, gave details on the operation. The entire cabinet welcomed the action by beating offices, said the person above.

After the meeting of the cabinet, the Prime Minister also called President Droupadi Murmu to inform him of the operation. He also met separately the national security advisor Ajit Doval, said the people mentioned above.

The code name of the operation was inspired by the fact that it aimed to avet the loss of civilians in the terrorist attack which targeted men 25 of them and 24 of them and left their bereaved, said the people mentioned above. Vermillion (Sindoor) is associated with married women the Hindu tradition.

It is also this symbolism that prompted the authorities to choose two high-level women's women to inform the world of the operation, the people mentioned above said.

On Wednesday evening, Modi also met the head of the border security force Daljit Singh Chawdhary in the middle of a high alert resounded through the Western border with Pakistan. BSF keeps the Indo-Pak border which goes through Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat and certain parts of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The leaves of all the staff were canceled. Those who were on leave were also recalled. The full deployment of all the staff was ordered at all positions. If necessary, even those who are not in active field service could be invited to join the different training courses. The premises with a civilian population that shares the border with Pakistan are at the highest level of alert, said an official who asked not to be appointed.

In addition, the force also minimized the movement of residents of the border villagers, in particular in Punjab. The evening parade, which is part of the retirement ceremony on three borders of Attari, Hussainwala and Sadki, was suspended on Wednesday to avoid mass collection of citizens on the border. BSF said that the movement of non -resident civilians to these borders had been closed.

In many villages in Punjab, local residents have agricultural land in the area between the border fence and the pillar. They were advised to minimize their movement. Even if they have to go, it is done under tight safety. Separately in other sectors such as Rajasthan, the civilian movement has also been completely limited in tourist areas, added the manager.