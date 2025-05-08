Constitutional reform – by Joshua Rozenberg

A former Lord Chancellor who served in the Labor government of Tony Blairs described Donald Trumps the refusal to obey the orders of the court and his trigger for political vituperation on the judges who made them bad and very, very dangerous.

Lord Falconer de Thoroton talking to the Middle Temple this week

Lord Falconer by ThorotonA cabinet minister from 2003 to 2007 and now a working backanchener was addressed on Tuesday evening to the historic company of the Middle temple concerning the constitutional reform. Although politics is a question for politicians, it argued, it was essential that they accepted the authority of the courts.

This led Falconer to defend the American judges against the American president:

Asset said nbc Sunday: We have thousands of people among the worst and most dangerous on earth and I was elected to get them out of here, and the courts prevent me from doing so. And he expressed his doubt as to whether he should maintain the Constitution. The president prevails over the refusal to obey the judicial orders and his unleashing, on the judges who make these orders, the political vituction is wrong and very, very dangerous. It weakens the arm of the state which holds the executive to the law and thus protects the citizen of the oppression by the State. Bring this protection and it is the courts which are the key protection and freedom of which we have appreciated and considered as our decisive force is in danger.

The Falconers Conference marked the 20th anniversary of the Constitutional Reform Act 2005that he had seen by parliament. The legislation reshaped the role of the Lord Chancellor, created the British Supreme Court and created an independent organization to select members of the judiciary.

These major changes had been announced by Blair two years earlier Without notice to judges and no attempted consultation.

There was great anger against brutality and lack of consultation, said Falconer. But higher judges understood that changes were going to occur and engaged in detailed negotiations from the start.

Even so, he continued, the Lord's House did everything that could block changes.

He accepted that previous discussions could have facilitated reforms by parliament. But Falconer had no regrets. If the modifications had been the subject of a long consultation before being adopted as government policy, he doubted whether they would have succeeded. The government's continuous commitment to the changes was partly the result of the enormous rank that their announcement caused them, he said.

The announcement of the black reforms in June 2003 led to the Resignation of Lord Irvine de Lairg As Lord Chancellor and his replacement by Falconer. Speaking at the Middle temple, Falconer described Irvine as an imposing figure which crossed the 1998 law on human rights and ensuring that 90% of hereditary peers left the Chamber of Lords and the devolution was introduced in Scotland and Wales.

Irvine was only energetic and confident, said Falconer, and completely trusted by the Prime Minister. This confidence was deep and justified.

But Irvine had approached the government through the eyes of a prudent and very talented lawyer, said Falconer. It was not the culture of modern government. A century earlier, lawyers and politicians had been allies. But in 2003, they were on different sides.

Falconer then retraced the deep structural changes that we had seen during the 20th century. Before the First World War, the lawyers who became Lord Chancellor, Lord Chief Judge and Prosecutor General would also have sat in Parliament. After the Second World War, Lord Goddard became, in fact, the first non -political chief judge.

The last conservative Lord Handed up before the law on constitutional reform became the law was Lord Mackay of Clashfern KTNow 97, who held the post from 1987 to 1997. He was a great lawyer, said Falconer, barely a supporter and a scrupulous coating of judicial independence:

And yet, for many years, he has been hated by many English judicials. The attacks on him by senior judges were intensely personal. Some of them would turn their backs on him and his wife with social functions. The language of their attacks against him was completely inappropriate.

Falconer cited Remarks made in the House of Lords in 1989 by Lord LaneThe Lord -in -Chief of the Service, about Mackays plans to allow lawyers to obtain hearing rights before the courts which were so far available only for lawyers.

Lane described the Mackays consultation document on the subject as one of the most sinister documents ever emanated from the government. Warning the peers that the proposals of governments would undermine judicial independence, Lane said famous that

The loss of freedom does not occur overnight, the oppression is not held on the doorstep with a toothbrush mustache and a swarled cross armband. It slips step by step; And all of a sudden, the unhappy citizen realizes that he left.

The constitutional reform had led to an independent system to select the judiciary. Falconer thought that if this system was not in place by 2019, when Boris Johnson lost the case of extension At the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister at the time would have selected the most deferential judges each time a vacant post has risen.

Falconer concluded: