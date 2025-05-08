



Only 21 living hostages have left in Gaza, said US President Donald Trump, announcing that three died in captivity.

“They said that only 24 lived, and I am now right … I say 21 because today, it's 21. Three died. So, it's a terrible situation,” Trump told journalists at a Tuesday press conference after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He did not follow to say what hostages are supposed to be dead.

“We are trying to take out the hostages. We have come out a lot. As the expression says,” there are 21 more corpses “,” added the American president.

In a declaration on X / Twitter, Gal Hirsch, hostage coordinator and missing, challenged Trump's assertion that there are now 21 living hostages.

“Currently, 59 hostages are held by the terrorist organization Hamas. Twenty-four of them appear on the list of living hostages.

“The coordination unit maintains continuous contact with all the families of the hostages, and we are at their disposal for updates, clarifications and criticism of various ways and at any time. All hostages are always updated with the information we have about their loved ones, ”he added.

The Smarting and Family Forum disappeared on Wednesday published a statement that said: “Once again, we demand that the Israeli government share with us immediately if there are new information that has been hidden from us.”

The forum added that the official number which had been sent to them was 24 living hostages.

Previous Trump, Sara Netanyahu notes

At the end of April, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that 24 hostages were alive in Gaza, although his wife Sara seemed to correct him.

“There are up to 24 living hostages in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. Sara Chuchota next to him, “less”, to which Netanyahu stressed, “up to 24 living hostages”.

Last week, Trump said he thought that the remaining number of hostages was less than 24, saying: “Out of 59 hostages, 24 are alive, but my understanding is now that this number is even smaller.”

