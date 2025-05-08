Politics
Erdogan transmits the solidarity of Turkiyes to Pakistan PM in the middle of the crisis with India
Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned India on Wednesday that he should pay the price for launching missile strikes within the Pakistan territory who killed 31 civilians overnight, reiterating that Islamabad has the right to respond to the India military assault.
Sharifs' declaration followed the strongest military climbing in more than two decades between nuclear rivals. The Indian government said that it has struck nine Pakistani terrorist infrastructure sites involved in planning a murderous cashmere attack administered by the Indians on April 22. The assault took place on the tourist hill of Pahalgam in the part of the cashmere governed by India, with 26 men killed.
The Pakistani army said that six locations through its Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Sialkot, Shakargarh territory in the eastern province of Punjab and Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Cashmire were targeted. Azad Cashmire is part of the disputed valley of cashmere which is administered by Pakistan. In response, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said five Indian planes and a fighting drone who attacked Pakistan had been slaughtered, nominating three gusts and a mig-29 and su-57.
Pakistan promised that it had the right to respond to India military strikes according to international law. Sharif said earlier on Wednesday that the country's high national security body authorized its armed forces to take corresponding measures in response to Indian strikes.
For the blatant error that India made last night, he will now have to pay the price, said Sharif in his television address to the nation. Perhaps they thought we were going to withdraw, but they forgot that by the grace of Allah, it is a nation of courageous people whose determination is made of steel.
He called on the India Illusion to think that his strikes could distract Pakistan from his war to eliminate terrorism.
God wants, we will take this war [against terrorism] To its logical conclusion, he added.
The Pakistani Prime Minister said that the India attack was baseless and unjustified, saying that Islamabad had offered India a neutral, transparent and credible investigation into the attack by Pahalgam. He noted that Islamabads' offer was supported by the international community.
However, India has chosen aggression, violating international law and global standards, he said.
The Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier that it had summoned Indias Charg Daffaires to receive strong protests from Pakistans against uninsured Indian strikes.
The Indian party has been warned that such reckless behavior constitutes a serious threat to regional peace and stability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The number of deaths goes to 31
Addressing journalists at a press conference, Pakistan Militations spokesperson, lieutenant-general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said the report of Indian attacks on Wednesday evening increased from 26 to 31 years while 57 people were injured.
The main reason for the increase in martyrs and the number of injured is due to India bombing not caused by the control line and violations of the cease-fire, said Chaudhary.
The military spokesman warned that the quest for peace Pakistans should never be confused with his weakness.
Because to protect their people, to protect their lands, the armed forces of Pakistan will never compromise, he said.
Chaudhary concluded his press conference by assuring the masses that the Pakistan armed forces would hold India responsible for losses following the Indian strikes.
Terrorist camps
In New Delhi, two Indian military spokespersons said the Indian Information Forces had attacked facilities related to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-E-Taiba militant groups. Pakistani officials say India has only reached civil infrastructure.
The strikes targeted terrorist camps which served as recruitment centers, winners and indoctrination centers, and sheltered from weapons and training facilities, Indian spokesperson said.
They said Indian forces used niche technological weapons and carefully chose warheads to avoid collateral damage to civilians and civil infrastructure, but have not developed the specificities or methods used in strikes.
Intelligence and monitoring of Pakistan -based terrorist modules have shown that new attacks on India were imminent, it was therefore necessary to take preventive and precautionary strikes, said Indian Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, the senior official of his external affairs ministry, said the briefing.
The spouse briefing of the Indian Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has listed previous attacks in India attributed to Pakistan, with Misri saying that Pakistan had done nothing to terrorist infrastructure after the attack by Pahalgam, which triggered the last dead end.
Pakistan had denied its participation in the attack and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had proposed to be part of any credible and transparent investigation.
The cashmere has been challenged between India and Pakistan since 1947. The two partially govern it and claim it in whole and fought two of their three wars in the Himalayan region. India accuses Pakistan of having armed and of forming activists involved in a separatist insurgency in its part of the cashmere since 1989, which Islamabad denies, saying that it only offers moral and diplomatic support for the cashmere people in their struggle for self -determination.
The current confrontation recalls the last major military impasse between the two nations in 2019, when an Indian air strike in the city in the northwest of Balakot was followed by a Pakistani reprisal action, including the drop in an Indian fighter plane and the capture of its pilot, which was then released in a gesture of Goodtwill.
Wednesday morning, the neighbors of South Asia also exchanged intense bombardments and heavy shots on a large part of their de facto border called the control line, which divides the cashmere disputed between them.
The bombings through the Kashmir border killed 10 civilians and wounded 48 in the Indian part of the region, police told Media. At least six people were killed on the Pakistani side, Reuters reported, citing officials.
Four sources of the local government to the cashmere administered by the Indians told Reuters that three fighter planes had crashed in separate areas of the Himalayan region overnight. Managers of the Indian Defense Ministry have not officially confirmed the report.
With Reuters' entries
