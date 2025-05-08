



By Darlene Superville Associated Press

Washington President (AP), Donald Trump, published a proclamation designating Thursday as one day for the United States to celebrate victory during the Second World War, as the European countries already do.

The cities of London in Moscow organize parades, overflows and commemorative monuments this week while the world observes on Thursday 80th anniversary of victory to Europe, when Nazi Germany went to the Allied forces, including the United States

Here's what you need to know about Trumps plans:

What does Trump do and why?

The Republican President designates specific days in the United States to celebrate being a winner of the First World War and the Second World War. He complained in recent publications on social networks that Americans do not spend enough time celebrating these achievements, which, according to him, would not have been possible without the United States

Many of our allies and friends celebrate May 8 as a victory day, but we have done more than any other country, by far, producing a victorious result on the Second World War. I will rename by the present on May 8 as the victory day for the Second World War and November 11 as the Victory Day for the First World War, he said last week on social networks. We won the two wars, no one was close to us in terms of strength, bravery or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything because we have no more leaders, who know how to do it! We will start again to celebrate our victories!

Can Trump rename existing federal holidays?

November 11 is already veterans' day, a federal holiday in the United States, and only the congress can create, rename or take it back. This could explain why Trump has moved away from his name change plan and said HED declares the national holidays rather.

We have won two world wars, but we have never taken credit for everyone! Around the world, the Allies celebrate the victory we had during the Second World War. The only country that does not celebrate is the United States of America, and victory was only accomplished because of us, he wrote on Social Networks on Monday. Without the United States, war would have been won by other countries and what different world it would be. Consequently, I declare by the present a national holiday to celebrate the victories of the First World War, where the armistice was signed on November 11, 1918 and the Second World War, where the date of victory was May 8, 1945.

He signed a proclamation Wednesday which designates on May 8, 2025, to celebrate the day of victory for the Second World War. He should issue a similar proclamation for the First World War later this year.

Is it a day of labor leave on Thursday?

No, Thursday is not a federal holiday and therefore not a day off. Only the congress can create a federal vacation, and Trump complains that there are already too many.

What will he plan will happen in the United States these days?

It is not clear. Trump did not say what he was considering, and the proclamation included no detail. But he said that during an appearance not linked Wednesday in the oval office, he noticed that France and other countries were all preparing for the day of victory.

We don't celebrate it and I think it's a big bad service, said Trump.

What's going on in other countries?

In the main birthdays as this year 80th, Great Britain celebrates the VE day with parades, aircraft overflights and commemorative monuments. The British royal family traditionally watches planes pass over a balcony at the Buckingham Palace.

Russia famous Friday, and its victory day parades are a massive spectacle of its armed forces, with thousands of soldiers, dozens of heavy equipment that rolls in the Red Square and overflies involving dozens of war aircraft. Military parades, fireworks and other festivities take place in country cities.

What did the veterans groups said about Trumps' plans?

Rob Couture, director of public affairs for veterans of foreign wars, said that they were encouraged by all the stages that draw attention to the service of veterans from this moment.

Just over 66,100 of the 16.4 million Americans who served during the Second World War were alive in 2024.

–

The writer Associated Press Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/2025/05/trump-just-declared-thursday-may-8-as-victory-day-what-this-means.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

