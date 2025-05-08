Donald Trump's rebounded approval rating





President Donald Trump's approval rating shows signs of recovery, marking a potential turning point after weeks of political turbulence and economic uncertainty.

Why it matters

The last few weeks have seen Trump's approval notes falling to the anxiety as to the impact of his rates of the Liberation Day, which have seen the markets crash temporarily before rebounding a few days later.

But after a sharp drop due to economic anxiety, a resumption of his number suggests that the president can stabilize his base and regain control of the political narrative.

If the trend continues, it could strengthen republican dynamics, complicate democratic strategy and fears of reign among Trump's criticisms on the sustainability of its influence.

What to know

According to Newsweek's Tracker, Trump's approval rating is running. It is currently 45%, while 49% disapprove of.

Last week, Trump's approval rating was 44%, while his disapproval was firmly in the 1950s.

This occurs while Trump's approval notes have been down since the announcement of his “Liberation Day” prices. The scanning shot turned the markets, triggering an immediate sale which was followed by a rebound a few days later when Trump implemented a 90 -day break on most prices.

But the treatment by the president of the situation has left uncomfortable voters, the polls reflecting spectacular erosion of public confidence in his management of his work in recent weeks.

For example, in the latest active survey, Trump's approval rating was 45%, while 51% disapproved, giving the president a net approval of -6 points. Active Marck's active survey has shown that Trump with a net approval rating of -1 point, with 48% approval and 49% disapproach.

And in the latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, conducted from April 25 to 28 among 1,597 respondents, its approval increased from 44% in March to 42%, while disapproval increased from 50% to 53%, expanding its net negative from –6 to –11. The survey had an error margin of ± 2.9 percentage points.

President Donald Trump speaks to the White House on May 6, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks to the White House on May 6, 2025. Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Emerson College also published a survey last week, which showed that Trump's approval rating had dropped slightly, from 47%to 45%, since March, while his disapproval rating remained the same with 45%. The last survey was carried out from April 25 to 28 among 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Meanwhile, the last Big Data Poll survey, carried out between May 3 and 5 among 3,128 registered voters, has shown that Trump's approval rating is currently 48%, against 56% in January, while 47% disapprove of its management of the presidency, up to a record level of 37% in January.

PolldateAPPPPROVEDISAPPPROVERAMUSSENMY 65148BIG Data Pollmay 3-54847YOUGOV / Economistmay 2-54252 Morning ConsumentMay 2-444652TippRipLAPRIL 30-Mai 24247Trafalgar Group / Insider AdvantaPril 30-May 14644. 1-304551Yougov / Yahooapril 25-284253EMERSON COLLEGEPRIL 25-284545IPSOS / REUTERSAPRIL 25-274253

But some polls now show signs that the president's popularity is recovered.

According to the latest Tipp Insights survey, carried out between April 30 and May 2 in 1,400 adults, Trump's net approval rating is at -5 points, with 42% approval and 47% disapproach. This is increasing compared to a clear approval -7 point in early April, when 43% approved and 50% disapproved. The last survey had an error margin of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

But polls show that Trump's net approval has not changed much since mid-April, which suggests that even if the president does not necessarily become more popular, he becomes no less popular than he was when his prices were announced for the first time.

In the latest survey carried out by Morning Consult between May 2 and 4 among the 2,263 registered voters, Trump's approval rating remained unchanged at 46%, but its disapproval rating increased from 54%to 52%. The survey had an error margin of +/- 2 percentage points.

The latest Reuters / Ipsos survey has shown that its clean approval unchanged at -11 points. According to Yougov and The Economist, its approval rating persists at -10 points.

The latest RMG research survey, carried out between April 23 and May 1 among the 3,000 registered voters, imposed the Trump approval rating at +1 point, with 49% approval and 48% disapproval. It is unchanged from April 24.

But Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, told Newsweek that, although the truly approval notes can improve and are unlikely to fall below the stockings observed during the bustle of the previous tariff market, he risks another decrease unless he begins to soon announce commercial transactions.

“He must start announcing trade agreements – and quickly,” said Gift.

He also warned that the Americans could tolerate short -term economic pain for the moment, but “if the 90 -day break period expires and the voters are starting to see the prices burning a hole in their wallets, their patience could soon be thin”.

Meanwhile, the democratic sounder Matt McDermott said that small changes in the figures we see in the polls are only “statistical noise”, not signs of increasing support.

“What we see is stagnation, not the momentum,” he said.

He warned that the economic pain of Trump's prices has only just started, with companies like Mattel, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, and Ford all announcing price increases. “You cannot go for the voters to believe that things are going well when the cost of everything, from the trucks to increases.

“Trump hopes to change the blame for a weakened economy, but that will not work. Voters know exactly who is responsible,” he said.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on May 7, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 44%, while its disapproval rating was 51%. This gave him a clear approval note of -7 points, which makes Trump marginally more unpopular now than at the same time during his first visit to the Oval Office.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 45% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 7, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump began his second term with his highest approval notes to date, according to the first Gallup survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with a note of approval less than 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

And according to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other presidents recently elected after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other recently elected presidents have seen higher approval ratings at 100 days, including: John F. Kennedy, 83%; Richard Nixon, 62%; Jimmy Carter, 63%; Ronald Reagan, 68%; George HW Bush, 56%; Bill Clinton, 55%; George W. Bush, 62%; And Barack Obama, 65%.

What people say

Thomas Gift told Newsweek: “It would be difficult for Trump's approvals to dive lower than the Nadir he was confronted with after Wall Street has dropped in response to his prices. But for Trump to avoid going back to this low point, he has to start announcing commercial transactions – and quickly. portfolio, their patience could soon be thin. “

Matt McDermott told Newsweek: “There is no doubt that Trump has a hardened base that supports his soil – but nothing in the data suggests that he is on a solid ground beyond. Even his” best “polls have much underwater with the widest electorate. What we see is stagnation, not the statistical reason.

“The real problem for Trump is that the economic pain of his prices is just starting to strike. It is not a day story, it's a slow burn. This week, Mattel announced that Mattel announced prices on toys, Microsoft has hiked on the prices on consumer electronics, Procter & Gamble warned higher costs for household staples, and Ford The car this summer.

“Each title on the rise in prices will remind voters that Trump leads to the economy. You cannot make the voters believe that the cost of everything, from the trucks to increases.

“The latest Yougov / Economist survey shows that 55% of voters registered blame Trump for today's economy; while only 31% blame Biden. It is devastating. Trump hopes to change responsibility for a weakening of the economy, but that will not work. Voters know exactly who is responsible.”

The director of the Megadonnées Rich Baris ballot: “This dramatic decrease is not entirely surprisingly given that our last quarterly investigation measured by President Trump during the honeymoon phase of his second term.

“Party fidelity is used to regaining strength and concerns are replacing optimism.”

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

Update 5/07/25, 11:20 a.m. HE: This article was updated with the comments of Thomas Gift and Matt McDermott.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-approval-rating-polls-update-2068966 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos