Donald Trump reaches an agreement with Houthis without informing Israel – Israel News





In Israel, officials were amazed by the announcement of the Oval Office of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening, declaring that his administration had entered into an agreement with the Houthis, under which they would cease attacks against ships in the Red Sea and the United States would stop its strikes against them.

“We were completely shocked. Israel was not informed before Trump made the declaration,” an Israeli official said in Jerusalem Post.

The presidential announcement doubly surprised Israel because it came only a few hours after the US military provided a protective security umbrella for an Israeli strike in Yemen, safeguarding against any potential accident during the operation.

How the policy of Trump's first America applies to the Houthi ceasefire

“America first” was Trump's electoral promise, and this principle seems to be applied in the Houthi agreement.

The concern of the administration, which caused strikes on thousands of Houthi goals, was not their attacks on Israel but their blockage of the Red Sea, which disturbed the American economy. Once the maritime tranquility is secure, Trump considered the question resolved, even if it meant allowing a brutal terrorist diet, now free to rearm, to persist.

The exclusion of Israel of the previous notification and the conditions of the agreement should serve as alarm clock, especially since the United States engages Iran in its nuclear program. It seems clear that Israeli and American interests do not always line up. Who can ensure that an agreement in Iran deemed favorable by Trump will be considered in a similar way to Jerusalem?

This week, the Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, the envoy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Trump administration, will go to Washington for talks before Trump's visit. Meanwhile, Trump is officially planned to visit three countries in the Middle East to sign major agreements, without current plans to visit Israel – unless the pressure from Israel and the requests causes a change.

Netanyahu insists that Israel is in constant coordination with the United States and that Washington keeps Israel up to date, including through channels like the special envoy Steve Witkoff and Dermer.

However, this time, Washington kept Israel in the dark, suspecting that it may not be the first – or the last) example of the Trump administration hiding information in Israel.

