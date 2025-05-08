Trkiye aims at 120,000 MW of renewable energy





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcement The ambitious objective of Trkiyes to increase its renewable energy capacity installed at 120,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035. To this end, around 80 billion dollars (70.8 billion euros) are necessary. Shortening of the authorization process We attach great importance to the diversification of energy sources, to improve the efficiency of existing technologies and to the use of renewable energy sources, in particular thanks to the implementation of related policies and strategies, the president said. He added that the current objective is to simplify regulations and reduce license times for wind and solar energy projects from 48 to 18 months. Location rate of 75% Erdogan also spoke of the strong local industry producing equipment for renewable energy sources. “Although there were only 27 manufacturers in the sector in 2014, we now have 500 manufacturers. In this way, employment opportunities have been provided for 50,000 people. We have reached a localization rate of 75% in the components used in solar power plants and more than 70% in towers, blades and generators in wind power plants. ” He talked about ambitious objectives during an opening ceremony on Wednesday, when new solar and wind energy factories were put into service thanks to a mass inauguration ceremony. To put the ambitious objectives in context, he mentioned that Trkiyes installed the energy capacity had reached 118,185 MW in March, with renewable energies representing 60%.

