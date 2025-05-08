Donald Trump offers media

The administration of Donald Trumps pushes to prevent the strikes of Indian missiles against Pakistan from shirking a nuclear deadlock between countries, offering mediation in what is the first major international crisis to be burst since the inauguration.

The American president said he hoped to be able to stop now.

If I can do something to help, I will be there, he said on Wednesday. My position is that I get along the two, I know both and I want to see them work.

India and Pakistan are facing their worst confrontation in more than two decades, after New Delhi struck what he called terrorist infrastructure sites and that Islamabad said he had shot down Indian planes and promised to response to the missile strike.

The number of deaths in Pakistan and cashmere administered by Pakistan has increased at 31, with 57 injured, a Pakistani military official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Pakistani soldiers on the Indian side of the control line, the de facto border in cashmere, killed 13 civilians and injured 59, Indian officials announced Thursday.

Marco Rubio, American secretary of state, was in contact with the two countries and spoke separately to his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud on Wednesday to discuss the way of defusing the conflict.

But while the United States acted as a mediator in previous crises in Southern Asia, exercising a soothing influence that helped avoid the outright war, Washington can be too distracted by Ukraine and Gaza to be able to resolve the Indian-Pakistan shock, at least at its beginnings, analysts said.

Messaging in Washingtons since the attack is incoherent, experts said. The United States has strongly condemned the trigger for the Indian missile hits a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the disputed territory of the cashmere, April 22 which killed 26 people.

But in the days that followed the attack, Rubio urged the Indian and Pakistani governments to work together to defuse tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia.

It did not go well in New Delhi, said Tanvi Madan, an expert in South Asia at Brookings Institution. When something like it happens, an appeal for both parties to defuse is considered in India as requiring Indian restraint, and it is not something that the United States would expect, let's say, Israel after a terrorist attack, she said.

Meanwhile, India said that during a May 1 appeal between the United States Secretary for Defense, Pete Hegseth and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, Washington had reiterated the strong support of the United States government in the India fighting terrorism and supports India's right to defend itself.

This suggested a green light for Indian reprisals, said Madan.

Then, three days after the incident, Trump pointed out that the two countries would make him understand in one direction or the other, adding: there is a great tension between Pakistan and India, but there have always been.

Moeed Yusuf, principal researcher at Harvard University Belfer Center Think-Tank and former national security advisor for Pakistans, said Washingtons is approaching tensions after April 22 terrorist attack was more practical than in previous crises.

They may have calculated that someone else [mediate]And no one did, said Yusuf. But there is no other country than the United States which can force India and Pakistan to defuse.

Yusuf said the United States had choreographed diplomatic efforts to resolve previous disputes between the two countries, even non-American allies like Russia and China who have lined up behind initiatives. But it was not clear if the same would happen this time.

The conflict occurs while the United States tries to deepen its relations with India and Pakistan. New Delhi and Washington have a strategic, defense and technological expansion partnership, largely aimed at counterbalanced China, and the two countries are engaged in talks on a bilateral trade agreement aimed at repelling the threat of Trumps from a 26% reciprocal rate on Indian products.

India has struggled to keep the United States informed of the missile attack. Shortly after hitting Pakistan, Ajit Doval, India National Security Advisor, spoke with Rubio as well as his counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan, according to a source from the Indian government.

Pakistan has traditionally been a critical buyer of American military equipment and is also a regional security partner, although this role has decreased from the Taliban routing from a government supported by the West in Afghanistan in 2021.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister of Finance of Pakistans, told Financial Times on Wednesday that his country would welcome any role that the United States and other partners could play in mediation of tensions with India.

The United States is a very, very important strategic partner, he said. We would welcome all of our partners … to come and help be independent referees at this stage.

Schipay additional humza jilani reports