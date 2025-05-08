Jokowi denies controlling Prabowo: he is a strong leader





Surakarta, kompas.tv – The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi denied the question of the control of President Prabowo Suubianto. The father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka said that his communication with Prabowo had been limited to daily communication, not linked to politics. Jokowi said Prabowo had never even asked for the contribution from his part since his inauguration in October 2024. “”Not,, not Once (Prabowo never asked for an entry). Communication for example the phone wishes you a happy new year at 1 p.m. Phone video call For HAPPY HOLIDAYS IDULFITRI. Another not,, not Once, “he said at his residence in Surakarta on Wednesday (7/4/2025). Jokowi considered that the former Minister of Defense during the second period had not easily intervened. The reason, according to him, Prabowo is a “strong” leader and has good planning in government administration. Read also: Jokowi said that he was not in the change in the Lieutenant-General Kunto: TNI internal affairs “He has a strong vision, has direction Strong, the programs are also clear. Stage Planning the implementation is also good, “he said. The former governor of Jakarta also asked the public not to forge opinions as if the president of the Prabowo doll. Jokowi stressed that Prabowo has a strong vision of the future of Indonesia. “Don't imagine like that. Because he has leadership direction very strong. The vision is strong. His vision is strong for our nation, “said Jokowi, cited Solo tribune. In addition, he asked the public not to see his communication with Prabowo Special. He stressed that Prabowo also established communication with another former president. Jokowi also admitted that he had rarely met Prabowo after leaving the presidential seat. He admitted that he had met Prabowo for the last time in Ramadan last. “Let him communicate with the former president is not only with me. With Ms. Megawati, Mr. Sby, also communicates,” he said. Previously, while delivering a speech at the meeting of the cabinet on Monday (5/5/2025), Prabowo launched the accusation which was called controlled by Jokowi. The general president of the Gerindra party admitted that he had been limited to requesting the consultation and advice from Jokowi. “I say, what is the president of the puppet, I am controlled by Mr. Jokowi, as if Mr. Jokowi every night my phone. I said it was not true,” said Prabowo. Read also: Prabowo invites Bill Gates to put funds in and between the trustee fund, the target is 1 billion US dollars https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcs95h0a8l4

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.tv/nasional/591955/jokowi-bantah-kendalikan-prabowo-beliau-pemimpin-yang-kuat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos