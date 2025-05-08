Trump administration to announce the trade agreement with Great Britain





President Trump should announce on Thursday that the United States will conclude a trade agreement with Great Britain, according to people familiar with the plans.

Mr. Trump teased a new trade agreement in an article on social networks on Wednesday evening, although he did not specify which nation was part of the agreement. On Thursday, a senior British official confirmed that an agreement with the United States had been concluded.

Mr. Trump wrote: Large press conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 am, the Oval Office, concerning an important trade agreement with representatives of a large country and very respected. The first of many !!!

A White House spokesman refused to comment beyond Mr. Trumps Post. The British official, who spoke under the guise of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the problem, did not offer details, beyond saying that the agreement would be good for Great Britain and the United States.

The agreement would be the first agreement announced since Mr. Trump imposed rigorous prices on dozens of commercial partners in the Americas. He later took a break temporarily to allow other nations to conclude agreements with the United States.

An agreement between the United States and Great Britain could be an important victory for the two countries, which has long sought closer economic cooperation.

The details of the agreement were not immediately clear. The two nations discussed the drop in British prices on American cars and agricultural products, as well as the abolition of British taxes on American technological companies. It was not clear either if the agreement had been finalized.

Timothy C. Brightbirl, an international lawyer for Wiley Rein, said the announcement would probably be an agreement to start negotiations, identifying a framework for questions to be discussed in the coming months.

We suspect that price rates, non-scientist obstacles and digital trade are all on the list and that there are problems that are difficult to solve on all these elements, he added.

The Trump administration has tried to cajolate other countries to achieve rapid trade agreements with the United States. The president imposed punishing prices on dozens of his business partners on April 2, but quickly turned back after panic follows on the bond market. Trump has paused for most of these prices for 90 days so that the United States can negotiate trade agreements with other nations.

But he left a global rate of 10% in place, including on Great Britain. Unlike other countries, Great Britain has not been subjected to higher reciprocal prices because it buys more from the United States than it sells.

Great Britain is also subject to a price of 25% that Mr. Trump placed on foreign steel, aluminum and cars, samples that British officials have pushed their American counterparts to lift.

Mr. Trumps interesting to conclude a trade agreement with Great Britain dates back to his first mandate, when his advisers negotiated with the country but did not finalize an agreement. British officials are also considering a trade agreement with the United States from Brexit, to compensate for lower relations with Europe. In Biden administration, British officials continued to deal with an agreement with the United States, but has made little progress.

For the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the trade agreement would offer a justification to his assiduous culture of Mr. Trump. During his visit to the Oval Bureau in February, Mr. Starmer presented himself with an invitation from King Charles III so that the president would make a rare second state visit to Great Britain.

The Trump administration seems to be close to agreements with India and Israel and continues to negotiate with South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and other nations. However, Trump again displayed his unpredictable approach to economic policy on Tuesday when he has minimized the prospect of commercial transactions, saying that other countries needed these agreements more than the United States.

Everyone says when, when, when are you going to sign offers? Trump said, at one point to Howard Lungick, his trade secretary. We don't have to sign offers. We could sign 25 offers right now, Howard, if we wanted. We don't have to sign offers. They must sign agreements with us.

Commercial experts have said that Trump may intend to announce much more limited agreements than traditional trade agreements, which cover most of the exchanges between countries and require the approval of the congress. Historically, free trade agreements have taken the United States for more than a year to negotiate.

In his first mandate, Mr. Trump renegotiated several American trade agreements, including a free trade agreement with South Korea and Alena. But he also signed a series of mini-decels more limited with countries where they have reduced prices on a few types of goods or have agreed to talk about a few sectors.

British officials also negotiated with the European Union and agreed on Tuesday a trade agreement with India. The agreement in India would reduce prices between countries and would provide more access to British companies to the insurance and bank sectors, among other changes. The announcement follows almost three years of negotiations.

Mark Landler contributed the reports.

