The lines of battle India-Pakistan drawn, Turkey supports this country, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan …





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express his solidarity. Erdogan composed immediately after the Indian armed forces bombed nine terrorist camps dispersed in the province of Punjab and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan.

The lines of battle for the possible Indian-Pakistani war are traced, and some countries go out in the open air to choose one side. It has become obvious that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to express his solidarity. Erdogan composed immediately after the Indian armed forces bombed nine terrorist camps dispersed in the province of Punjab and Pakistan occupied the cashmere. The Turkish President told the Pakistani Prime Minister that Ankara had supported the “calm and stimulating policies” in Pakistan in the crisis. He also approved Islamabad's call to an investigation into Pahalgam's attack and described it as “appropriate”. Shehbaz Sharif thanks the Turkish President Responding to this, Shebaz Sharif said Pakistan was grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de -escalation. He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the solidarity and support of Turkey with Pakistan “at this critical moment”. By taking to X, he wrote in an article on the social media platform: “Appreciate the prayers of our Turkish brothers for martyrs of the heinous missile strikes from yesterday made by India”. (A terrorist camp in Bahawalpur in Pakistan was flattened in the Indian attack.) Earlier, Turkey signed an agreement of $ 75 million to improve 41 of Pakistan F-16 fighter planes. He also provided advanced targeting pods for Pakistan JF-17 jets and a range of electronic war training. Turkish drones manufacturer Baykar signed an agreement with the Pakistan aerospace national and technological park in 2023 to jointly develop drones. Earlier in 2022, he provided the Bayraktar TB-2 drones tested in combat in Pakistan. Turkey is most likely to support Pakistan and provide more military equipment. China calls for “regrettable” Indian action On the other hand, China seems ambivalent on the question, although its leaning towards Pakistan is clear. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, said later: “China finds military operations from India early this morning regrettable.” Earlier, Beijing supported Pakistan's request for an independent investigation into Pahalgam's attack. He also announced to help Pakistan defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity after the terrorist attack. However, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not talk about these questions on Wednesday. An opposite terrorism, he said: “India and Pakistan are neighbors who cannot be distant, and both are also the neighbors of China. China opposes all forms of terrorism.”

