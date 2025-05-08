Trump expected to announce the framework of the British trade agreement, according to sources | Donald Trump





Donald Trump should announce the framework of a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, according to two people familiar with the issue, after teasing a major announcement with a large and very respected country.

The details of any agreement were not immediately clear and there was no comments from the White House or the British Embassy in Washington to find out if a real agreement had been concluded or if the framework would need additional negotiation. Any agreement would mark the first agreement of this type for administration, because it imposed radical prices against business partners last month.

In an article on Truth Social Overview of the announcement, Trump was vague and did not disclose the country or the conditions.

Big press conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 am, the Oval Office, concerning an important trade agreement with representatives of a large country and very respected. The first of many !!! Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social.

There was uncertainty about what Trump would announce the Oval Office exactly, at the event planned at 10 a.m. HE (15 h BST), since the president does not have the unilateral power to conclude trade agreements and must obtain approval from the Congress.

The United States has been in talks with the United Kingdom for weeks, both parties, sought to conclude a rapid agreement, discussing the drop in British prices on American cars and agricultural products, as well as the reduction of British taxes on American technological companies, said the person.

Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister, has excluded the reduction of food production standards to allow more trade in American agricultural products, because the officials prioritize the signing of a distinct agreement with the EU, which is likely to align British standards with European standards.

A team of senior British trade negotiators landed in Washington on Wednesday while discussions on an agreement between the two countries met.

UK Business and Trade Department officials were trying to have an agreement in front of a planned summit in the United Kingdom on May 19.

British officials previously declared that they were targeting the prices on a close series of sectors in order to obtain a competitive agreement before starting the official negotiations with the EU on a separate European agreement.

A project project transmitted to the United States a week ago would have reduced British steel, aluminum and car export prices, in exchange for a tax rate on digital services, which is paid by a handful of large American technological companies.

Timothy Brightbirl, an international business lawyer at Wiley Rein, told New York Times that the announcement would probably be an agreement to start negotiations, identifying a question manager to be discussed in the coming months.

The Trump administration had imposed deadly prices on a number of trade partners on April 2 on what the president nicknamed the liberation day before partially overthrowing the course after a strong slowdown in American capital and, later, the bond markets.

The United Kingdom has not been struck by reciprocal rates because the United States has a trade surplus, where it sells more in the United Kingdom it does not buy. But the United Kingdom was assigned, like all other countries, by the global rate at 10% and the 25% rate on foreign steel, aluminum and cars.

The Guardian previously reported that the recent announcement was prevailing that he intended to place prices in the film industry, a proclamation that the White House then dated partly, had proven a significant setback in the commercial negotiations.

